FBI: Ex-NBA player Crittenton arrested in Calif.

The FBI says former NBA player Javaris Crittenton has been arrested in Southern California to face a murder charge in a deadly Atlanta shooting.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says Crittenton was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Monday at John Wayne Airport after checking in for a Delta Air Lines flight to Atlanta.

Eimiller says he was arrested without incident by FBI agents with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

She says he will be held overnight in police custody.