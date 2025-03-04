SportsBasketball

Golden State's Gary Payton leaves game vs. Charlotte following collision with LaMelo Ball

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Golden State's Gary Payton left the Warriors' game against Charlotte on Monday night with a head injury following a collision with Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball drove the lane midway through the third quarter and he and Payton banged heads.

Payton remained on the floor face down for more than a minute while being attended to by trainers. He was eventually helped to his feet and looked wobbly before leaving the floor with his face covered in a towel.

Ball grabbed at his face after the contact and winced in pain, but remained in the game.

Ball was initially called for an offensive foul, but the Hornets challenged the call and it was ruled Golden State's Stephen Curry had committed a foul on Ball before the collision.

