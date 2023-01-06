Golden State plays Orlando in non-conference play

Orlando Magic (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play.

The Warriors are 17-3 in home games. Golden State averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Magic are 4-13 on the road. Orlando is 5-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 130-129 in the last matchup on Nov. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Banchero is scoring 21.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: day to day (ankle), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (heath and safety protocols), Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.