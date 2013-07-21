Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry leads American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry had four birdies in a late six-hole stretch Saturday to take a one-point lead after the second round of the American Century Championship.

Curry had 25 points in the round and 47 overall in the modified Stableford format that awards graduated points for pars or better. Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick and former NFL quarterback Chris Chandler were tied for second, and former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien was two points back at 45.

"Considering the circumstances, this is the best I have ever played," said Curry, who doesn't play during the NBA season. "That's pretty crazy. I didn't expect that coming in." After the birdie run, Curry bogeyed Nos. 17 and 18. Overall, he had five birdies and three bogeys for a 2-under 70 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Chandler, a past champion, had 22 points in the second round.

"I fell asleep again from holes six through eight, just like yesterday," said Chandler, who bogeyed all three of the holes. "But all in all, I hit the ball well today. Hopefully, I can run a few putts in on Sunday." The winner will receive $125,000 in the $600,000 celebrity tournament.