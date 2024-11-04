Curry restricted to about half the game, but still scores 24 in his return from an ankle injury

WASHINGTON — A point a minute was plenty for Stephen Curry in his first game back from an ankle injury.

Curry scored 24 points — while playing only 24:05 — in Golden State's 125-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Warriors were careful with their 36-year-old star after he missed three straight games.

Curry started the game but did not start the second half. He was on the court in crunch time.

“We had a minutes restriction on him at 24,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s tough with a minutes restriction to start and finish. So that was our solution.”

The Warriors (6-1) are off to an impressive start despite Curry's brief absence. Their bench in particular has made huge contributions, and the reserves scored another 60 points Monday. Of course, Golden State hasn't had the toughest schedule so far, with games against Portland, Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans and Houston before facing the Wizards.

Now comes a harder stretch: road games against Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City.

“That’s why this was important to get through this game — where I could play aggressively but know I wasn’t stretching to too many minutes,” Curry said. “The rest of this road trip is tough.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry slides into the scorers table after being fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George, not pictured, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

Curry opened the scoring with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt. He didn't make another field goal until beating the buzzer with another 3 at the end of the half to give Golden State a 54-45 lead.

Curry was injured in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27. An MRI showed a left peroneal strain.

“I feel good,” he said. "It's still early in the year, you're trying to build up your endurance. My ankle feels fine. It's just, you don't want to be in a position where you get fatigued and put yourself in jeopardy."