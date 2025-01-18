Morant sits for rematch against Spurs and becomes ineligible for NBA awards by missing 18th game

SportsBasketball

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Cam Whitmore (7) and Amen Thompson (1) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Houston. The Rockets won 120-118. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Ja Morant was sidelined for the Memphis-San Antonio rematch on Friday night because of a sore right foot, and the Grizzlies guard became ineligible for the NBA's postseason awards after missing his 18th game of the season.

The NBA requires players to participate in 65 games for selection to the All-NBA teams, MVP and other awards. Morant can only play in a maximum of 64 games after sitting Friday.

Morant was listed as questionable against the Spurs, but was ruled out about 30 minutes before tipoff.

Morant was coming off a 21-point, 12-assists outing on Wednesday when the Grizzlies rallied to beat the Spurs 129-115.

Morant is averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 assists in his sixth season.

Memphis (26-15) is in third place in the Western Conference, despite Morant missing almost half the season.

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) reacts after being called for...

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Houston. The Rockets won 120-118. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

