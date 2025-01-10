Bradley Beal leads with 25 points off the bench, Suns pull away late to beat the Hawks 123-115

PHOENIX — Bradley Beal scored 25 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Thursday night.

Beal — still adjusting to his new role coming off the bench — shot 11 of 16 from the field in one of his most efficient games this season. Devin Booker added 20 points and 12 assists despite shooting 0 of 8 from 3-point range.

Beal made a driving layup just before the third quarter buzzer to give the Suns a 98-92 lead heading into the fourth.

Grayson Allen, who scored 23, hit his fifth 3-pointer to give the Suns a 120-105 lead with 3:26 left. The Hawks scored the next 10 points but Allen sealed it with a tough layup in traffic with 36 seconds left.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 21 points and seven assists. Seven Atlanta players scored in double figures.

The Suns took a 38-31 lead in the first quarter after shooting 75% from the field, but the Hawks rallied with their own hot-shooting quarter to take a 72-68 advantage by halftime.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta falls back to .500 for the season after struggling to stop the Suns' offense. The Hawks — who have dropped four of their last five games — missed forward Jalen Johnson, who missed a third straight game with right shoulder inflammation.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Suns: Phoenix has won two of its past three as it tries to shake a slump that's lasted nearly two months. The Suns have a lot of work to do, but now that their Big 3 are healthy, they have a chance to gain some momentum.

Key moment

Durant, Tyus Jones and Allen hit three straight 3s to give the Suns a 120-105 lead with 4:03 left.

Key stat

The Suns shot 57.6% from the field.

Up next

Hawks host Rockets on Saturday; Jazz host Suns on Saturday.