Heat guard Dru Smith will get MRI after leaving game vs. Brooklyn with left leg injury

MIAMI — Miami Heat reserve guard Dru Smith left Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets because of a lower left leg injury and did not return.

Smith will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after his team's 110-95 victory.

“I don't know the extent (of the injury) and don't want to pontificate until we get the MRI,” Spoelstra said. “We were all messed up for a while.”

As Smith dribbled during a possession early in the second quarter, he lost the ball on a turnover and immediately fell to the court grimacing in pain. Smith was escorted off the court to the locker room.

The 26-year-old Smith has been waived and re-signed by the Heat four times in his three-year career. Smith’s playing time has increased recently, and he had logged 25 or more minutes in the last six games before Monday’s injury.

“We have incredible deep respect for his journey and what he has to overcome,” Spoelstra said. “I've been in the building all those times last year when nobody else was here and he was doing all the extensive treatment and rehab round the clock. He has incredible fortitude. You end up absolutely rooting for guys like Dru.”

Miami also was without star forward Jimmy Butler on Monday. Butler missed his second consecutive game because of a stomach illness.