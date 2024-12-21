SportsBasketball

Jimmy Butler to miss Heat's game against Magic with illness

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket...

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Saturday night’s game at the Orlando Magic with an illness, the team announced late Saturday afternoon.

Butler left Friday night’s home game against Oklahoma City in the first quarter with what appeared to be a left ankle injury. He did not return to the game because of an illness, the Heat said after the 104-97 loss.

Butler was coming off a triple-double with 35 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in a Tuesday loss at Detroit in which he also posted four steals and no turnovers. According to the Heat, he became of the first NBA player to record those totals without a turnover since turnovers started being tracked in 1977.

It is the sixth missed game of the season for the six-time All-Star and his first since Dec. 2 at Boston.

