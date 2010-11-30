Heat puts speculations aside to trounce Wizards

LeBron James and coach Erik Spoelstra had a pregame meeting yesterday to talk about Miami's offensive woes.

Early returns suggest it was a productive chat.

James scored 30 points, Dwyane Wade had 26 and Chris Bosh added 20 last night as the Heat beat Washington, 105-94, keeping the Wizards winless away from home this season.

"We have to figure out how to complement each other on the court," James said. That wasn't an issue this time. The Heat topped 100 points for the first time in seven games and led by as many as 22 on the way to its second win in the past six games. It came in the first contest after a Saturday loss in Dallas that remains a hot topic because of James' shoulder-bump of Spoelstra during a timeout when Miami was coming unglued in the third quarter, then a 40-minute players-only postgame meeting.

"We move on. You know, we can't dwell on this. It's a step in the right direction," Spoelstra said. "And now we have to continue to build these habits and remember that pain. I won't forget the pain of the other night, the third quarter, and I don't want our guys to forget that, either."

Andray Blatche had 26 points and Gilbert Arenas added 23 for Washington, 0-8 on the road. - AP