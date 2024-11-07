Durant scores 32 points and Suns rally from 15 down to beat Heat 115-112 for 6th in a row

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 18 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 15-point deficit Wednesday night to defeat the Miami Heat 115-112 and extend their winning streak to six games.

The Suns trailed 79-64 in the third quarter but finished the period on a 15-3 run to cut the Heat’s lead to three.

Neither team could take control in the fourth, but Durant’s jumper from the free-throw line with 16 seconds to play gave Phoenix a four-point lead.

Devin Booker had 22 points and nine assists for Phoenix (7-1), which has won its last five games by six points or fewer. Booker made one of two free throws with 4.8 seconds to go, giving the Heat a chance, but Miami failed to get a shot off before time expired.

Grayson Allen scored 12 points and Tyus Jones matched Booker with nine assists for the Suns.

Tyler Herro led the Heat (3-4) with 28 points. Reserve forward Haywood Highsmith scored 19 and Jimmy Butler added 15. Bam Adebayo had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Takeaways

Heat: Adebayo was just 5 of 21 from the field, and three of his baskets were dunks.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Suns: Committed 16 turnovers that led to 20 Miami points.

Key moment

Bradley Beal’s 3-pointer put the Suns ahead to stay at 106-103 with 3:52 to play. Beal didn’t score in the first half and was in foul trouble. He finished with seven points.

Key stat

The Suns’ 7-1 start matches the best in franchise history, equaling three previous seasons (1980-81, 2000-01, 2009-10).

Up next

Both teams are on the road Friday. Miami goes to Denver, while Phoenix plays at Dallas.