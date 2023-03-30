Holiday has career-high 51 points, Bucks beat Pacers 149-136

INDIANAPOLIS — Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points in a triple-double and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 149-136 on Wednesday night.

Antetokoumpro added 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Bucks improve to 55-21. The two-time NBA MVP was an assist shy of a triple-double at halftime with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He returned after sitting out Monday night in a victory at Detroit because of a sore knee.

Holiday had 18 points in the third quarter, when the Bucks scored a season-high 46 points to build a 12-point lead. He was 20 of 30 from the field with three 3-pointers and hit 8 of 10 free throws. His previous best was 40 points in an overtime victory over visiting Boston on Feb. 14.

Brook Lopez added 21 points for the Bucks.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana — playing without its top three scorers — with 29 points. Aaron Nesmith had 22 and Jordan Nwora 18. Jalen Smith fouled out early in the fourth with 17. Rookie Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Forward Khris Middleton (knee) was inactive. He's averaging 15.5 points. ... Averaged 136.2 points in winning season series 3-1.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Pacers: Five inactives included All-Star point guard and leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton (ankle/elbow), center and second-leading scorer Myles Turner (back), and guard Buddy Hield (illness), the NBA's 3-point leader.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Pacers: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.

