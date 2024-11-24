SportsBasketball

Hornets lose veteran forward Grant Williams to a torn ACL

Charlotte Hornets' Grant Williams and Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green go...

Charlotte Hornets' Grant Williams and Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Green go after a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 125-119. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is out indefinitely, the team announced Sunday.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Williams appeared in 16 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

The Hornets have been playing without centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards because of injuries, and losing Williams will further hurt their rebounding.

The Charlotte native was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 8 and has career averages of 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 380 appearances (108 starts) across six NBA seasons. He was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2019 draft by the Boston Celtics.

More NBA news

Hornets lose veteran forward Grant Williams to a torn ACL
Jokic score 34, Porter adds 24 as Nuggets use strong second half to beat Lakers 127-1021m read
Scotty Pippen Jr. has 30 points, 10 assists in 'phenomenal' game in dad's old stomping grounds1m read
Hornets' Grant Williams injures right knee late in 4th quarter in loss at Milwaukee
Wembanyama returns from three-game absence to help Spurs rally past Warriors, 104-941m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME