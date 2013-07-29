Houston Rockets sign former Knick Marcus Camby

HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets have signed veteran free agent center Marcus Camby.

It is the second stint for Camby in Houston after he played for the Rockets in 2012. The 39-year-old played 19 games for Houston that season and averaged 7.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.53 blocks. He was shipped to the New York Knicks by the Rockets in a sign-and-trade in July 2012 and appeared in 24 games for the Knicks last season.

The 6-foot-11 player was traded to Toronto on July 10 and waived by the Raptors on July 17.

He joins a team that has superstar center Dwight Howard, Houston's major free agent pickup, and last year's starting center Omer Asik.

The 17-year veteran was the second overall pick by the Raptors in 1996.