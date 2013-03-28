Indiana Pacers' Danny Granger to undergo season-ending knee surgery

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers say Danny Granger will have left knee surgery and miss the rest of the season, leaving them without one of their best offensive players for the postseason.

Granger's injury-plagued season will be cut short after just five games. The team said Thursday the decision was made after talks among Granger, the Pacers medical staff and Dr. James Andrews, the noted sports physician.

Granger underwent a procedure for patellar tendinosis in October and returned Feb. 25 before he went back to the sideline because of continued pain. The Pacers say no treatment options eased the soreness.

Indiana is battling the New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Granger, who averaged 5.4 points in his five games, is expected back for training camp.