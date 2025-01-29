SportsBasketball

Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas pours in 40 points in his return to the NBA G League

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, March 27, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Isaiah Thomas showed he is still a potent scorer, pouring in 40 points Tuesday night in his return to the NBA G League.

The two-time NBA All-Star was activated by the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday and shot 13 for 28 from the field and had eight assists in their 122-115 loss to the Valley Suns.

Thomas, a 5-foot-9 guard, is still hoping for a return to the NBA after playing six games for the Phoenix Suns late in the 2023-24 season. He earned that opportunity after averaging 32.5 points in four games for the Stars.

Thomas played in 556 games during his 12 NBA seasons. His best season was in 2016-17, when he averaged 28.9 points for the Boston Celtics and finished fifth in MVP voting.

