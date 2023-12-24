Jordan Clarkson scores 16 of his 30 in 4th, Jazz overcome 17-point deficit to beat Raptors 126-119

TORONTO — Jordan Clarkson scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Lauri Markkanen also had 30 and the Utah Jazz overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-119 on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points, John Collins and Walker Kessler each had 10 and Kris Dunn added a season-high 13 assists as the Jazz posted their second straight road win. Utah is 4-13 away from home.

Dunn had eight points and eight rebounds, and Markkanen added nine rebounds for the Jazz. Utah has won three straight games against Toronto.

Scottie Barnes matched his career high with 32 points, including 17 in the first quarter, and added 14 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby each scored 19 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 16 and Dennis Schroder 11.

Utah trailed 98-85 after three quarters and used a 19-6 run to begin the fourth period, capped by a layup by Clarkson, to tie the score at 104 with 6:44 left to play.

Toronto called timeout before Markkanen and Schroder traded baskets. After that, Markkanen scored five points and Clarkson connected from deep as the Jazz scored 10 straight points to take a 116-106 lead with 4:02 remaining.

Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker missed his second straight game because of a sore left foot, but Markkanen (left hamstring) and Clarkson (right hamstring) returned after sitting out Thursday’s win at Detroit. Utah’s Keyonte George (left foot) missed his sixth straight game.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes grabs a rebound in front of Pascal Siakam and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Toronto. Credit: AP/Chris Young

The Raptors led 34-31 after one and 71-55 at the half.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit San Antonio on Tuesday night.

Raptors: Begin a three-game trip at Washington on Wednesday.