SportsBasketball

George, Sarr help Wizards hand Jazz their 10th straight road loss with 125-122 victory

Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots a three point...

Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots a three point basket against Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Kyshawn George scored 23 points, Alex Sarr added 21 and the Washington Wizards edged the Utah Jazz 125-122 on Wednesday night.

Seven of the nine players used by Washington were in double figures, with Justin Champagnie coming off the bench for 17 points.

Johnny Juzang scored 27 points and Kyle Filipowski had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who have lost 10 straight road games.

Isaiah Collier finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brice Sensabaugh scored 15 points but missed a 3-pointer to tie with a second to play.

Takeaways

Jazz: It was a second straight strong performance from Filipowski, after the rookie had a season-high 25 points against Detroit in the previous game.

Wizards: Washington picked up just its 12th victory in the matchup of worst in the East vs. worst in the West before going on the road for the next two weeks.

Key moment

Utah was within three and forced a miss by Khris Middletown with 3:51 to play, but Sarr slammed down a follow dunk and George made a 3-pointer as Washington pushed the lead to 116-108.

Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (19) has his shot blocked...

Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (19) has his shot blocked by Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

Key stat

The Wizards had 28 fast-break points and scored 24 off turnovers to offset Utah's 64-46 advantage in the paint.

Up next

Utah visits Toronto on Friday. Washington opens a seven-game road trip Saturday at Toronto.

More NBA news

George, Sarr help Wizards hand Jazz their 10th straight road loss with 125-122 victory
Cavaliers hold off Heat 112-107 to extend winning streak to 12 and clinch playoff spot1m read
Pritchard scores career-high 43, knocks down 10 3s to lead Celtics over Blazers 128-1181m read
Heat's Kevin Love feels the love in return to Cleveland, where he won an NBA title with Cavs in 20161m read
Popper: Knicks keep focus on Lakers, not entire West trip3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME