George, Sarr help Wizards hand Jazz their 10th straight road loss with 125-122 victory

WASHINGTON — Kyshawn George scored 23 points, Alex Sarr added 21 and the Washington Wizards edged the Utah Jazz 125-122 on Wednesday night.

Seven of the nine players used by Washington were in double figures, with Justin Champagnie coming off the bench for 17 points.

Johnny Juzang scored 27 points and Kyle Filipowski had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who have lost 10 straight road games.

Isaiah Collier finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brice Sensabaugh scored 15 points but missed a 3-pointer to tie with a second to play.

Takeaways

Jazz: It was a second straight strong performance from Filipowski, after the rookie had a season-high 25 points against Detroit in the previous game.

Wizards: Washington picked up just its 12th victory in the matchup of worst in the East vs. worst in the West before going on the road for the next two weeks.

Key moment

Utah was within three and forced a miss by Khris Middletown with 3:51 to play, but Sarr slammed down a follow dunk and George made a 3-pointer as Washington pushed the lead to 116-108.

Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (19) has his shot blocked by Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

Key stat

The Wizards had 28 fast-break points and scored 24 off turnovers to offset Utah's 64-46 advantage in the paint.

Up next

Utah visits Toronto on Friday. Washington opens a seven-game road trip Saturday at Toronto.