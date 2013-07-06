Josh Smith agrees to a deal with the Detroit Pistons

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a $54 million, four-year contract with free agent Josh Smith.

The person spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.

NBA rules prevent confirmation of moves until July 10, when Smith is expected to sign his deal.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward scored a team-high 17.4 points last season for Atlanta and also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Detroit will start the 27-year-old in its front court with power forward Greg Monroe and center Andre Drummond. The Pistons fired Lawrence Frank in April, a day after they finished 29-53, and hired Maurice Cheeks in the hopes of ending the franchise's four-year postseason drought.