Kansas native's dazzling NBA draft coat a nod to home state, Dorothy of Wizard of Oz

NEW YORK — Kansas native Gradey Dick brought a bit of home with him to the NBA draft. After all, there's no place like it.

The guard from Wichita, Kansas, who played his lone college season at his home state school, wore a sparkly and bedazzled red coat Thursday night. Dick said it was his nod to Dorothy from the classic movie “Wizard of Oz.”

“I’m from Kansas, she’s from Kansas,” Dick said. "She’s got her slippers, I have my coat.”

Dick showed off his jacket on the red carpet coming into the Barclays Center. The 6-foot-8 sharp-shooter set a freshman record with 83 3-pointers at Kansas, and the Toronto Raptors selected him at No. 13 overall.

Now Dick's jacket matches one of his new team's colors. One of his last workouts was for the Raptors, and he said he was hoping he might go there after having a great time with the team.

“It kind of worked out good with the colors,” Dick said. “I’m beyond blessed. I’m happy.”