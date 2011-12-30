SportsBasketball

Kevin Durant leads Thunder past Mavericks, 104-102

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots a 3-pointer...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots a 3-pointer to win the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game. (Dec. 29, 2011) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kevin Durant scored 30 points and hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 104-102 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals.

The Thunder let Dallas wipe away a five-point deficit in the final 46 seconds to go ahead on Vince Carter’s 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining. That was just enough time for Oklahoma City to get the ball to Durant, who drilled a 3 from the right wing that improved his team to 4-0.

Dirk Nowitzki had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mavericks, whose title defense is off to an 0-3 start.

Russell Westbrook had 16 points and seven turnovers in another subpar performance, but he made up for it with a few critical plays down the stretch.

After Westbrook’s jumper from the right elbow put Oklahoma City up 101-96 with 46 seconds left, Jason Terry hit a 3-pointer to get Dallas within two. Durant missed a 3-pointer at the other end and Serge Ibaka missed both of his free throws after getting fouled on an offensive rebound.

Nowitzki pitched it back to Carter for the go-ahead 3, but the Mavericks couldn’t make it stand up in a rematch of the West finals that they won in five games.

Ibaka finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oklahoma City.

SEE PHOTOSLong Island in the pros: NBA edition

Terry had 16 points and nine assists, and Delonte West scored 15 for the Mavericks, who were just moments from the latest in a line of impressive comebacks against the Thunder.

Dallas rallied from 15 points down in the final 5 minutes of regulation in Game 4 of the West finals — the teams’ last meeting that counted in the arena.

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?