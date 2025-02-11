SportsBasketball

DeRozan scores 42 points, including OT winner, as Kings edge depleted Mavericks 129-128

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) prepares to shoot and score in the final seconds of overtime as Dallas Mavericks' Kessler Edwards (20) looks on during an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 42 points, including a baseline floater with 2 seconds left in overtime, and the Sacramento Kings beat the depleted Dallas Mavericks 129-128 on Monday night.

Zach LaVine and Malik Monk each scored 17 points for the Kings in the opener of a three-game trip. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Mavericks lost center Daniel Gafford to a sprained right knee after he had a knee-to-knee collision with Monk early in the second quarter.

Dallas already was playing without power forwards Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington, and centers Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell — all because of injuries.

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points for the Mavericks. Irving was added to the All-Star roster earlier in the day, replacing Davis.

Takeaways

Kings: Improved to 14-8 under interim coach Doug Christie after going 13-18 under Mike Brown, who was fired Dec. 27. Sabonis leads the NBA with 47 double-doubles in 50 games.

Mavericks: On the night when Luka Doncic made his Los Angeles Lakers debut after he was part of the Feb. 1 trade that brought Davis to Dallas, multiple fans were escorted out of American Airlines Center from a group that chanted his name during multiple free-throw situations.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, center left, works for a shot-opportunity as Dallas Mavericks' Kessler Edwards (20) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Key moment

The Mavericks’ final possession ended with Spencer Dinwiddie called for an offensive foul at midcourt.

Key stat

The Kings led 18-5 in second-chance points and outrebounded the Mavericks 50-33.

Up next

On Wednesday, the Kings will play the first of back-to-back games at New Orleans to finish their play before the All-Star break while the Mavericks will host Golden State.

