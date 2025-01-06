SportsBasketball

Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis lead dominant Kings past Stephen Curry and Warriors, 129-99

Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) dunks during the first...

Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Malik Monk had 26 points and 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis contributed 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings dominated the Golden State Warriors 129-99 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win despite playing without leading scorer De'Aaron Fox.

The Kings never trailed, led 75-51 at halftime and didn't look back — with many frustrated home fans heading early for the Chase Center exits while Sacramento's lively contingent chanted “Let's go Kings!”

Stephen Curry scored 26 to go with seven rebounds after resting the first night of a back-to-back Saturday against the Grizzlies, and Andrew Wiggins added 18 points.

This marked Sacramento's first visit to Chase Center since coach Mike Brown — the former top assistant for Golden State — was dismissed Dec. 27 following a 13-18 start. Warriors coach Steve Kerr continued to express his “shock” over good friend Brown's firing. Doug Christie is interim coach.

Takeaways

Kings: Fox bruised a glute muscle when he fell hard on a flagrant foul by Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr. ... Sacramento hit 10 of its initial 17 shots — 5 for 9 on 3s — to go ahead 25-14.

Warriors: Forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined for at least three weeks with a sprained right ankle he injured against Memphis on Saturday night.

Key moment

Curry had a dazzling stretch but it was one of few highlights for his team. With 9:44 left in the second quarter, the first of Curry's two four-point plays got Golden State back within 40-29. Draymond Green hit from deep the next time down to make it an eight-point game before Curry converted another four-point play after a foul by Sabonis.

Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, right, moves the ball while...

Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, right, moves the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Lindy Waters III, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Key stat

A night after dishing out 32 assists, the Warriors were held to 22.

Up next

The Kings host the Heat on Monday in a back-to-back, while the Warriors take on Miami on Tuesday night to finish their six-game homestand.

