Knicks open the regular season against LeBron James and the Cavs
The new-look Knicks will open the 2016-17 regular season in Cleveland against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
The Knicks, who added Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings earlier this summer, will unveil their new roster on Oct. 25 in Cleveland. The Knicks’ home opener at Madison Square Garden will be Oct. 29 against the Grizzlies.
The NBA released the 2016-17 regular season schedules for all 30 teams late Thursday afternoon.
The Nets, whose big offseason addition was guard Jeremy Lin, open the regular season on Oct. 26 in Boston against the Celtics. The Nets’ first home game is Oct. 28 against the Pacers.
The Knicks and Nets will play each other for the first time on Nov. 9 at the Garden.
Rose and Noah will return to Chicago for their first meeting against their former Bulls team on Nov. 4.
The Knicks will also return to the Christmas Day schedule, hosting the Celtics at the Garden at noon.
Kevin Durant, who agreed to join the Warriors on July 4, comes to town for the first time with Stephen Curry and his other new teammates on Dec. 22 against the Nets at Barclays Center. Durant and the Warriors will return on March 5 to play the Knicks at the Garden for a Sunday afternoon game at 3:30 p.m.
Durant will make his regular-season debut with the Warriors on Oct. 25 against the Spurs in Oakland. Durant will face Russell Westbrook and the Thunder for the first time on Nov. 3 in Oakland.
The Cavaliers and Warriors, who have met in the last two NBA Finals, play each other for the first time on Christmas Day in Cleveland.
KNICKS
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 25 at Cleveland 8:00
Oct. 29 Memphis 7:30
Nov. 1 at Detroit 7:30
Nov. 2 Houston 7:30
Nov. 4 at Chicago 8:00
Nov. 6 Utah 12:00
Nov. 9 Brooklyn 7:00
Nov. 11 at Boston 7:30
Nov. 12 at Toronto 7:30
Nov. 14 Dallas 7:30
Nov. 16 Detroit 7:30
Nov. 17 at Washington 7:00
Nov. 20 Atlanta 1:00
Nov. 22 Portland 7:30
Nov. 25 Charlotte 7:30
Nov. 26 at Charlotte 7:00
Nov. 28 Oklahoma City 7:30
Nov. 30 at Minnesota 8:00
Dec. 2 Minnesota 7:30
Dec. 4 Sacramento 7:30
Dec. 6 at Miami 7:30
Date Opponent Time
Dec. 7 Cleveland 8:00
Dec. 9 at Sacramento 10:30
Dec. 11 at Los Angeles 9:30
Dec. 13 at Phoenix 9:00
Dec. 15 at Golden State 10:30
Dec. 17 at Denver 9:00
Dec. 20 Indiana 7:30
Dec. 22 Orlando 7:30
Dec. 25 Boston 12:00
Dec. 28 at Atlanta 7:30
Dec. 30 at New Orleans 8:00
Dec. 31 at Houston 8:00
Jan. 2 Orlando 7:30
Jan. 4 Milwaukee 7:30
Jan. 6 at Milwaukee 8:00
Jan. 7 at Indiana 7:00
Jan. 9 New Orleans 7:30
Jan. 11 at Philadelphia 7:00
Jan. 12 Chicago 8:00
Jan. 15 at Toronto 3:00
Jan. 16 Atlanta 1:00
Date Opponent Time
Jan. 18 at Boston 7:30
Jan. 19 Washington 8:00
Jan. 21 Phoenix 7:30
Jan. 23 at Indiana 8:00
Jan. 25 at Dallas 8:30
Jan. 27 Charlotte 7:30
Jan. 29 at Atlanta 3:00
Jan. 31 at Washington 7:00
Feb. 1 at Brooklyn 7:30
Feb. 4 Cleveland 8:30
Feb. 6 Los Angeles 7:00
Feb. 8 LA 8:00
Feb. 10 Denver 7:30
Feb. 12 San Antonio 3:30
Feb. 15 at Oklahoma City 9:30
Feb. 23 at Cleveland 8:00
Feb. 25 Philadelphia 7:30
Feb. 27 Toronto 7:00
Mar. 1 at Orlando 7:00
Mar. 3 at Philadelphia 7:00
Mar. 5 Golden State 3:30
Date Opponent Time
Mar. 6 at Orlando 7:00
Mar. 8 at Milwaukee 8:00
Mar. 11 at Detroit 5:00
Mar. 12 at Brooklyn 6:00
Mar. 14 Indiana 7:30
Mar. 16 Brooklyn 7:30
Mar. 20 at LA 10:30
Mar. 22 at Utah 10:30
Mar. 23 at Portland 10:00
Mar. 25 at San Antonio 9:30
Mar. 27 Detroit 7:30
Mar. 29 Miami 7:30
Mar. 31 at Miami 8:00
Apr. 2 Boston 3:30
Apr. 4 Chicago 8:00
Apr. 6 Washington 7:30
Apr. 7 at Memphis 8:00
Apr. 9 Toronto 1:00
Apr. 12 Philadelphia 8:00
NETS
Date Opponent Time
Oct. 26 at Boston 7:30
Oct. 28 Indiana 7:30
Oct. 29 at Milwaukee 8:00
Oct. 31 Chicago 7:30
Nov. 2 Detroit 7:30
Nov. 4 Charlotte 7:30
Nov. 8 Minnesota 7:30
Nov. 9 at New York 7:00
Nov. 12 at Phoenix 9:00
Nov. 14 at LA 10:30
Nov. 15 at Los Angeles 10:30
Nov. 18 at Oklahoma City 8:00
Nov. 20 Portland 3:30
Nov. 23 Boston 7:30
Nov. 25 at Indiana 8:00
Nov. 27 Sacramento 6:00
Nov. 29 LA 7:30
Dec. 1 Milwaukee 7:30
Dec. 3 at Milwaukee 5:00
Dec. 5 Washington 7:30
Dec. 7 Denver 7:30
Date Opponent Time
Dec. 10 at San Antonio 8:30
Dec. 12 at Houston 8:00
Dec. 14 Los Angeles 7:30
Dec. 16 at Orlando 7:00
Dec. 18 at Philadelphia 6:00
Dec. 20 at Toronto 7:30
Dec. 22 Golden State 7:30
Dec. 23 at Cleveland 7:30
Dec. 26 Charlotte 7:30
Dec. 28 at Chicago 8:00
Dec. 30 at Washington 7:00
Jan. 2 Utah 7:30
Jan. 5 at Indiana 7:00
Jan. 6 Cleveland 7:30
Jan. 8 Philadelphia 12:00
Jan. 10 Atlanta 7:30
Jan. 12 New Orleans 7:30
Jan. 13 at Toronto 7:30
Jan. 15 Houston 6:00
Jan. 17 Toronto 7:30
Jan. 20 at New Orleans 8:00
Date Opponent Time
Jan. 21 at Charlotte 7:00
Jan. 23 San Antonio 7:30
Jan. 25 Miami 7:30
Jan. 27 at Cleveland 7:30
Jan. 28 at Minnesota 9:00
Jan. 30 at Miami 7:30
Feb. 1 New York 7:30
Feb. 3 Indiana 7:30
Feb. 5 Toronto 12:00
Feb. 7 at Charlotte 7:00
Feb. 8 Washington 7:30
Feb. 10 Miami 7:30
Feb. 13 Memphis 7:30
Feb. 15 Milwaukee 7:30
Feb. 24 at Denver 9:00
Feb. 25 at Golden State 10:30
Mar. 1 at Sacramento 10:30
Mar. 3 at Utah 9:00
Mar. 4 at Portland 10:00
Mar. 6 at Memphis 8:00
Mar. 8 at Atlanta 7:30
Date Opponent Time
Mar. 10 at Dallas 9:00
Mar. 12 New York 6:00
Mar. 14 Oklahoma City 7:30
Mar. 16 at New York 7:30
Mar. 17 Boston 7:30
Mar. 19 Dallas 12:00
Mar. 21 Detroit 7:30
Mar. 23 Phoenix 7:30
Mar. 24 at Washington 7:00
Mar. 26 at Atlanta 1:00
Mar. 28 Philadelphia 7:30
Mar. 30 at Detroit 7:30
Apr. 1 Orlando 6:00
Apr. 2 Atlanta 6:00
Apr. 4 at Philadelphia 7:00
Apr. 6 at Orlando 7:00
Apr. 8 Chicago 5:00
Apr. 10 at Boston 7:30
Apr. 12 at Chicago 8:00