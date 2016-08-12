Knicks open the regular season against LeBron James and the Cavs

The new-look Knicks will open the 2016-17 regular season in Cleveland against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

The Knicks, who added Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings earlier this summer, will unveil their new roster on Oct. 25 in Cleveland. The Knicks’ home opener at Madison Square Garden will be Oct. 29 against the Grizzlies.

The NBA released the 2016-17 regular season schedules for all 30 teams late Thursday afternoon.

The Nets, whose big offseason addition was guard Jeremy Lin, open the regular season on Oct. 26 in Boston against the Celtics. The Nets’ first home game is Oct. 28 against the Pacers.

The Knicks and Nets will play each other for the first time on Nov. 9 at the Garden.

Rose and Noah will return to Chicago for their first meeting against their former Bulls team on Nov. 4.

The Knicks will also return to the Christmas Day schedule, hosting the Celtics at the Garden at noon.

Kevin Durant, who agreed to join the Warriors on July 4, comes to town for the first time with Stephen Curry and his other new teammates on Dec. 22 against the Nets at Barclays Center. Durant and the Warriors will return on March 5 to play the Knicks at the Garden for a Sunday afternoon game at 3:30 p.m.

Durant will make his regular-season debut with the Warriors on Oct. 25 against the Spurs in Oakland. Durant will face Russell Westbrook and the Thunder for the first time on Nov. 3 in Oakland.

The Cavaliers and Warriors, who have met in the last two NBA Finals, play each other for the first time on Christmas Day in Cleveland.