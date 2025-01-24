Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns' All-Star starter selections a tribute to Knicks team as a whole

GREENBURGH — Jalen Brunson repeated two themes for a little more than seven minutes.

Yes, the selections of the Knicks’ point guard and center Karl-Anthony Towns as starters for the Eastern Conference in next month’s All-Star Game in San Francisco are individual accolades.

But the captain was quick to point out that it also means the organization is being acknowledged by the league, its players, its fans and the media.

So the individual recognition can be viewed as the franchise being held in high esteem.

“I wouldn’t be here if we weren’t in the position that we are now, so just credit to the team,” Brunson said after practice Friday at the MSG Training Center.

Brunson and Towns are the first Knicks tandem to start an All-Star Game since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1975. The last time a Knick was voted in as an All-Star starter was Carmelo Anthony in 2017.

“I mentioned this to Leon [Rose, the team president] and [senior basketball adviser] William Wesley last night,'' coach Tom Thibodeau said. "They've done a great job of making this attractive for all the players in this league. We have a great history. It's been going on since Leon and Wes have been here. To bring back our former players, and certainly what Walt and Earl and those teams did, we're very proud of. So it's sort of neat to have them here and to share in it with Jalen and KAT.”

Which prompted a question: What does that say about the perception of the franchise around the league?

“I think if you’re watching, you see that it’s a great opportunity,” said Thibodeau, whose team is third in the Eastern Conference at 29-16. “We have a great fan base. The fan base travels to [other] arenas. Tremendous. Best city in the world. I mean, so many positives. But they’ve embraced it all. I think it’s made it very attractive.”

Starting with the point guard and center.

Brunson ranks ninth in the league in points (26.0) and assists (7.3) per game. Towns’ average of 25.1 points per game is tied for 13th in the league. His average of 13.9 rebounds is second only to the 14.4 recorded by the Kings' Domantas Sabonis.

“I think they complement each other extremely well. I think, not only as players, but as people, as teammates,'' Thibodeau said. "They care about their teammates. They care about winning.”

Like Brunson, Towns deflected credit to the coaching staff and his teammates.

“We’re just there to represent our whole team. These guys are the reason that we’re able to do what we do,” Towns said. “I see us as a whole organization being represented.”

Brunson received another honor Friday as the league named him the recipient of its Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for December for his contributions to the community. As part of the award, the NBA will donate $10,000 to the Second Round Foundation.

“It means a lot because it’s something I really wanted to do regardless of what I did in my career, whether I was in the NBA or not. Giving back I think is very important just to help the world grow,” Brunson said. “It’s not just me, it’s my whole foundation that was involved in it.”