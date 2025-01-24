Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns earn starting berths in All-Star Game

Hours before the announcement of the All-Star Game starters, Josh Hart took to social media with a simple message.

“If 11 and 32 aren’t starters,” he wrote on X, referring to Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, “we riot.”

Well, put away the torches and sticks, return to your homes and enjoy a peaceful celebration. You know, something like the celebrations that spilled out into the streets around Madison Square Garden last season. Loud, slightly crazy and non-violent.

Brunson and Towns were named to the starting five for the Eastern Conference All-Star team, a reward for their individual performances and for the Knicks’ ascension to the top three in the conference.

If there is any hopeful throwback to Knicks history, it is that the last time they had two starters in the All-Star Game was 1975, when Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe made up the backcourt — not the same season, but the same pairing that helped the team to the most recent title in franchise history (1972-73).

The Knicks had a pair of All-Stars last year, but they hadn’t had a player named an All-Star starter since Carmelo Anthony (2017). Before Anthony, it was A’mare Stoudemire (2011). Before him, it went all the way back to Patrick Ewing, who last started an All-Star Game in 1992.

This is the first starting opportunity for both Towns and Brunson. Although the starting lineup is part popularity contest and part reward for play this season as well as in one’s career, this honor provides some measure of the Knicks’ offseason plan — although these spots certainly would be swapped for a championship ring.

It was a risk for sure when the Knicks pushed all of their chips into the center of the table on the eve of training camp, trading away an All-Star in Julius Randle as well as an important part of the squad in Donte DiVincenzo. When a team does that, sending out key pieces from a 50-win team, there is pressure — pressure on the team and, maybe even more to the point, pressure on the player coming in.

There is no doubt that Towns, who is averaging 25.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, has accepted that pressure and lived up to all of the expectations. And the latest evidence of that came Thursday night.

Towns had been an All-Star four times with Minnesota but never started, earning a spot as a reserve in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2024. He and Brunson were joined as Eastern Conference starters by the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Western Conference starters are Golden State’s Steph Curry, the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, the Suns’ Kevin Durant and the Lakers’ LeBron James.

“The way he’s been playing, he’s averaging 24 or 25 and 13,” Hart said of Towns earlier this month. “He’s shooting the ball very efficiently. Not surprised by that at all. Minnesota loves him. They’re voting for him and showing love, and obviously he’s definitely won over New York with his style and ability to play. But he’s been great.”

Asked earlier this month about the prospects of earning an All-Star spot this season, Towns said, “I like to see wins, but I would like to see all five of us be All-Stars. I think we’ve got five All-Stars on this team. It would be cool.”

Some of that was a show of respect for his new teammates and some of it was toying with Hart, lobbying for him to get a spot and miss out on beach time during the All-Star break.

Brunson received his first All-Star berth last season and earned the repeat and promotion to the starting lineup. To get there, he needed the votes of his peers and the media. LaMelo Ball was first in fan voting but finished third among players and seventh in the media balloting. Mitchell finished first among media and players and Brunson was second in both categories. Towns finished third in all three categories.

What that says about Brunson is that he’s earned the respect of his fellow NBA players, and he didn’t do it by playing everyone’s friend on the court. Brunson, who is averaging 26.0 points and 7.3 assists, recently said: “It’s all about how team success can be. That’s truly all I focus on.”

Towns and Brunson have played long minutes and pushed to be available nearly every game, a rarity these days in the NBA. They have carried the Knicks when it has been needed and have fit in until called upon to bail out the team — not all that unlike what Frazier and Monroe did decades earlier when many doubted that they could fit together.

But it’s more than numbers that got these two this far. And it’s more than numbers and All-Star spots that will tell you their legacy. Frazier and Monroe still are revered at Madison Square Garden and their jerseys hang in the rafters. To get to that next level, it’s not about the showcase in February but the ones in the postseason.