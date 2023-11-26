David Fizdale returns to face Knicks as member of Frank Vogel's Suns coaching staff

After a brief turn as an assistant general manager for the Utah Jazz, former Knicks coach David Fizdale is back on the bench, serving as an assistant to Frank Vogel with the Phoenix Suns.

Fizdale, who now coordinates the defense for Phoenix, oversaw the Lakers offense from 2021-22 when Vogel was coaching in Los Angeles.

“Fiz is one of the best coaches in the league,” Vogel said. “You know, tough deal here. He didn’t have the [players] to succeed and you hope that coaches get more of an opportunity than he got here.

"But he’s one of the best coaches in the league. He’s done it with Miami — he won a championship as a top assistant. He did a great job for me in LA even though we had a difficult season there together. And he’s doing a great job with us."

Vogel went on to say that he thinks that Fizdale could succeed in a role beyond the bench.

“The front office is compelling to him. He sees a future in that at some point," Vogel said. "He was in a great spot, you know, with Danny Ainge — one of the best executives in the game and learning from one of the best. There was an opportunity.

"For us, we always talked about having unfinished business together because we had such a short time in LA. So the opportunity came up and we went out and got him.”

Next Toppin

While the Knicks traded away Obi Toppin to Indiana, younger brother Jacob Toppin has averaged 16.4 points per game for the G League Westchester Knicks, including a 30-point performance on Saturday.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he had only seen him in practice so far this season, but said, “I like him a lot. I like the way he works. He’s done a good job. I think just for him, the challenge will be developing consistency with his shot. But he’s a very good all-around player.”

Washington out

Duane Washington Jr., who is on a two-way contract and has yet to appear in a game with the Knicks this season, sustained a right thumb injury. He will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.