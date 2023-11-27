Knicks fall to Suns at MSG on Devin Booker's last-second shot

The talk before the game was about how the Knicks would stop the Phoenix Suns and their two stars, each averaging more than 30 points per game. But shortly before game time, one of them, Kevin Durant, was ruled out with a sore right foot.

With Bradley Beal still yet to play a game for the Suns this season, the lone star left was Devin Booker and the Knicks were intent on not letting him take over.

And for much of the night they did that. But the other Suns, the ones that fans had to check the scorecard to figure out who they were, kept them in front for much of the night. And when it mattered most, Booker rose to the occasion. Holding the ball for a final shot, Booker launched a three-pointer that went through with 1.7 seconds left, lifting the Suns to a 116-113 win at Madison Square Garden Sunday night.

The Knicks managed one final chance, but Jalen Brunson’s 33-foot turnaround three just rimmed out, leaving the Knicks short and spoiling the night.

Booker finished with 28 points despite shooting just 10-for-25 and overcoming a rough start. But the contributions from Eric Gordon (25 points) and Jordan Goodwin (14 off the bench) were enough to beat the Knicks, who fell to 9-7.

Brunson carried the Knicks early and finished with 35 points. And Julius Randle took over in the second half, scoring 21 of his 28 points. But it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback from an early 15-point hole.

Randle came off the bench with 6:55 left and immediately connected on a short jumper, closing the gap to 105-104. Brunson then tied the score at 107 with 4:56 to play, draining a long three-point field goal.

But the Knicks struggled to get all the way through. Randle was blocked at the rim on consecutive shots on one possession and Booker scored easily on a layup for a two-point Suns lead. Out of a timeout, Brunson missed a turnaround jumper in the lane, but Mitchell Robinson flew through for an offensive rebound and found Randle alone for a three, but that rimmed out, too.

A Gordon jumper upped the lead to four and Randle missed again inside. Robinson grabbed the rebound and was fouled, but misfired on both free throws with 2:41 remaining. Booker missed on a jumper and Robinson grabbed the rebound and was fouled — and after a long debate, it was ruled a take foul, allowing the Knicks to get a free throw and the ball. Brunson went to the line, but he misfired, too. And Immanuel Quickley’s three-point attempt missed badly.

But Quickley picked the ball free from Booker and Brunson found Randle cutting to the rim for a dunk with 1:36 left, closing the gap to two again. Gordon missed a three, but chasing the rebound Brunson fouled Booker and the Suns star sank both free throws with 1:18 left.

Quickley drew a foul and again made it a one-possession game, closing the gap to 113-111 with 1:05 remaining. The Knicks forced a 24-second violation, blitzing Booker at the top of the key and then harassing Jusuf Nurkic near the rim. With the clock running down for the Knicks, too, Brunson took over, getting Nurkic on a switch and pulling up for an elbow jumper to tie the score with 21.9 seconds left.

Playing shorthanded the Suns still came out and dominated at the start of the game, jumping to a 7-0 lead and stretching the advantage to as much as 14 in the first quarter and finishing the period with a 34-22 lead. But it was the rebounding and hustle that put the Knicks in a hole as Phoenix outrebounded them 17-8, grabbing nine offensive rebounds.

Tom Thibodeau warned about the focus on Durant and his status before the game.

“Every game you go into and you have to prepare for all the possibilities,” Thibodeau said. “And so, you have one plan where you have Booker in, Durant playing and you have another one where Durant is out. But the challenge is those other guys — sometimes, if you overlook those other guys, they can really hurt you.”

Closing within six early in the third quarter the Knicks seemed bound for another comeback with Randle carrying the load this time. He scored 17 points in the period after putting up only seven in the first half. After trailing by as much as 15 in the first half the Knicks began to chip away and Randle finally tied the score at 84, then gave the Knicks their first lead the next time down, scoring at the rim.

But the lesser hyped Suns pieces had an answer every time in the quarter. First, Nassir Little pushed Phoenix back in front with a three-pointer and after Randle gave the Knicks an 89-87 lead it was Chimezie Metu who drained a three to give Phoenix the lead again.

Finally, another Randle bucket with a foul gave the Knicks a 92-90 lead. But after a Booker jump shot tied it, Goodwin hit a three for a 95-92 Phoenix lead entering the fourth quarter.