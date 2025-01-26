Knicks rout Kings as Josh Hart records another triple-double

As he left the locker room to warm up and test his right knee to make sure he could play, Josh Hart had another goal in mind.

The Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Hart has tickets, but he knew his chances of attending depended on the Knicks not practicing. So that meant the team had to have a convincing win and a good performance on Saturday night.

“You might see me set career highs for points, rebounds, steals, assists,” he joked.

He then recorded his sixth triple-double of the season with 20 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and a steal in the Knicks’ 143-120 win over the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. After being listed as questionable because of the tightness in his knee, he played a team-high 39:43.

Coincidence?

It likely was; one thing the Knicks have learned is that no matter what appears on the injury report, if Hart can play, he’s going to play. And if he can play, he’s likely going to play more minutes than anyone else and throw his body around the court.

“Yeah, off day, so I’m going to go to the game,” Hart said afterward. “Grace of God, man. Knee was a little swollen the last couple of days. So it was a questionable thing. I got out there moving. I get out there, and after that, I don’t think about it.”

“I think it’s been there,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Hart’s knee tightness. “I think he just keeps going.”

Hart provided much of the energy boost the team needed, but there were contributions up and down the roster. OG Anunoby scored 33 points, Mikal Bridges added 27 points and seven assists, Jalen Brunson had 25 points and 11 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Hart has missed only one game this season (for personal reasons) and ranks second to Bridges in the NBA in minutes per game and total minutes. He entered the night averaging 14 points per game and ranked 11th in the NBA in total rebounds, ninth in steals and 18th in assists.

That performance earned him 11th place in the Eastern Conference backcourt balloting for the All-Star starters. Hart was 10th in the player voting and 11th among the fans. It’s not being named a starter, as Brunson and Towns were, but it was some recognition for what he’s accomplished.

“No, I think it’s deserving, too,” Thibodeau said. “I think he’s really having a terrific season. He’s put a lot into it. I think it’s great he’s being recognized for the contributions that he’s making, because when you look at his role, he’s really starring in his role. You can’t ask for anything more.”

The Knicks (30-16) needed it after giving back nearly all of an early 19-point lead.

They played the first quarter and a half as if they’d spent their three-day break prepping for the NBA Finals, executing their offense to perfection. In the first quarter, they had 13 assists on 15 field goals, taking a 38-25 lead.

The Knicks wound up with 40 assists on 52 baskets, shooting 49.5% from the field and 47.2% from three-point range.

The Knicks stretched their advantage to 63-44 with 5:29 left in the first half on a three-point field goal by Anunoby, who had 20 points at that point after dunking four times and connecting on both of his three-point attempts. But the Kings closed the gap to two before Hart’s three-point play gave the Knicks a five-point halftime lead

The Knicks led by double-digits again in the third quarter but could not shake the Kings, never surrendering the lead but also seeing it shrink to two again. Hart again was the engine that kept the Knicks in front, repeatedly grabbing offensive rebounds to create second-chance opportunities for teammates.

“Yeah, not only the rebounds,” Thibodeau said. “Whatever the game [needed] — the hustle, the heart, the toughness. And then getting into the gaps and then making plays. So he’s a terrific playmaker, particularly when you’re trying to get he ball out of Jalen’s hands. He reads the floor well. He reads the game. He doesn’t fight the game. So if someone’s open, they get the ball. It’s real simple. When you play like that, good things come from it.”

With 11:08 left and the Knicks up 12, Bridges hit his first free-throw attempt and noted that the rim looked off. That kicked off a long delay as workers eventually brought out a ladder and a level before play finally resumed. Bridges sank the second free throw and the lead was up to 13. He followed that with a corner three-pointer for a 16-point lead.

Hart’s previous performances may have gotten him some of the player votes, and maybe the coaches will give him some consideration, but it’s still unlikely that a hard-hat player like Hart will get an All-Star invite.

He appreciated the votes and the recognition. It’s something he didn’t expect.

“If I was ever to get to something like that, it would obviously be an honor,” he said. “That’s not for a guy like me.”

But the players did vote for him. Not overwhelmingly, but enough to push him among the familiar names in the voting. So was that some sign of appreciation for the work he puts in?

“I don’t know. I hope so,” he said. “I hope they do. I mean, I just try to go out there and play hard. That’s all. That’s all that’s on my mind. I hope people enjoy it. I know it’s a little reckless for some. That’s me.”