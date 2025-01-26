Knicks' Josh Hart good to go, and that means full tilt

As he headed out of the locker room to warm up and test his right knee to make sure he could play, Josh Hart had another goal in mind.

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are playing in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and Hart has tickets. But he knew that his chances of attending depended on the Knicks not practicing.

So that meant the team had to have a convincing win and a good performance on Saturday night.

“You might see me set career highs for points, rebounds, steals, assists,” Hart joked as he headed out.

Shortly after that, the Knicks announced that Hart was a go to play against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden.

Coincidence?

It likely was; one thing the Knicks have learned is that no matter what appears on the injury report, if Hart can play, he’s going to play. And if he can play, he’s likely going to play more minutes than anyone else and throw his body around the court.

“I think it’s been there,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Hart’s knee tightness. “I think he just keeps going. So I think most guys right now this time of the year, everyone has something.”

Hart has missed only one game this season (for personal reasons) and ranks second to teammate Mikal Bridges in the NBA in minutes per game and total minutes played. He’s averaging 14 points per game and ranks 11th in the NBA in total rebounds, ninth in steals and 18th in assists.

That performance earned him 11th place in the Eastern Conference backcourt balloting for the All-Star starters. Hart was 10th in the player voting and 11th among the fans. It’s not being named a starter, as teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were, but it was some recognition for what he’s done for the team this season.

“No, I think it’s deserving, too,” Thibodeau said. “I think he’s really having a terrific season. He’s put a lot into it. I think it’s great he’s being recognized for the contributions that he’s making, because when you look at his role, he’s really starring in his role. You can’t ask for anything more.”

Hart appreciated the votes and the recognition. It’s something he didn’t expect.

“If I was ever to get to something like that, it would obviously be an honor,” he said. “That’s not for a guy like me.”

But the players did vote for him. Not overwhelmingly, but enough to push him among the familiar names in the voting. So was that some sign of appreciation for the work he puts in?

“I don’t know. I hope so,” Hart said. “I hope they do. I mean, I just try to go out there and play hard. That’s all. That’s all that’s on my mind. I hope people enjoy it. I know it’s a little reckless for some. That’s me.”

But he had another idea where some of the votes may have come from. When the first fan voting came out earlier this month, Hart and Towns were talking about the early results. Towns, near the top of the voting, was lobbying for his teammates, including Hart — although it was partially for Hart’s play and partially for a different reason.

“Yes, he needs to be in the All-Star Game,” Towns said. “I need his weekend ruined. Absolutely.”

“I feel half of them were probably dudes in this locker room,” Hart said Friday of the voting. “KAT probably texted his friends, ‘Yo, vote for Josh.’ ”

While Towns may have been behind it, he didn’t do it as a joke. He spoke earlier about what Hart has done this season and said he believes that should get him consideration among the high-scoring players named to the game.

“The All-Star Game, if I remember correctly, is for people who perform the best at that point in the season,” Towns said.

“That’s pretty much the definition. I don’t remember when it changed.”

“I feel like they appreciate what I do, but like I said, my game is not glitz and glamour that breeds that kind of accolade,” Hart said at that time.

“And I’m fine with that. I’m a servant to these guys. I want to make sure they’re good. I want them to get the accolades. I want to have my toes touch some sand come February.’’