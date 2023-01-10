Jalen Brunson drops 44, but Knicks fall to Bucks at Garden

The Knicks reached the midpoint of the season Monday night as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. And if you have a clear idea of what they are as a team, you might be more prescient than most.

It’s not just the wild streaks and swings the team has gone on through the first 41 games of the season — but the same sort of roller coaster ride the Knicks took a sold-out crowd on at Madison Square Garden Monday night. Struggling to find a pass or a shot that was on target early the Knicks still managed to build a 17-point lead in the third quarter. But that disappeared and the wild swings came flying almost possession by possession until finally, the crowd left shaking its collective head.

Despite Jalen Brunson scoring a career-high 44 points, the Knicks just didn’t have enough to hold off Bucks, falling 111-107, to see a four-game winning streak come to a heartbreaking ending. But it was hardly a surprise if placed in context of the first half of the season as a whole.

The Knicks ended the night with a 22-19 record, good enough for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They have gotten there with a level of streakiness that defies logic.

The Knicks entered the night with a four-game winning streak that was preceded by a five-game losing streak that was preceded by an eight-game winning streak.

So are they the team on the winning streak? The team on the losing streak? Or something in between or unknown even 41 games into the season?

“I think it’s sort of the nature of our league,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of the streakiness.

“That’s the NBA season. There’s a lot of factors that go into it. Sometimes it’s schedule. Sometimes it’s injury. But if you look at most teams, there’s going to be ups and downs and then, how do you navigate a season?

“And I think the most important thing is, I look at the way we trend. What are we doing from where we were the first month to where we are now? Are we getting better each and every day? And so, that’s probably the most important thing. You can’t get lost. You can’t look backwards. You can’t look ahead. You just got to stay focused on exactly what’s in front of you.”

The difference for the Knicks this season has been the addition of Brunson and on this night he seemed like the only thing keeping the Knicks going. Julius Randle, who has provided a burst for more than a month now, struggled through a 9-for-29 shooting night — 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. Randle ended with 25 points and 16 rebounds. It was Brunson early and Brunson late against one of the best defenders in the NBA, Jrue Holiday.

But with Brunson and Quickley, who added 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting, providing the only hot hands on this night the Knicks needed to stop the Bucks and while they contained Giannis Antetokounmpo, limiting him to 22 points, nine of which came at the free- throw line, they were done in by Holiday in the end.

Brunson gave the Knicks the lead on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, the final coming with a jumper in the lane for a 96-95 lead. But Holiday buried a three and after Randle tied the score with one of two from the line, Brook Lopez drained an open three. Brunson cut it to one with 1:27 left, but after two misses, the Bucks got a third chance and this time Holiday hit a stepback three with 47 seconds left for a four-point Milwaukee lead.

The Knicks chased them to the buzzer but the Bucks made their free throws and that was all on this night.

The first half had none of the traits that have marked the Knicks recent success. Randle, who has carried the team to quick starts on most nights, endured a 1-for-12 first quarter from the floor including missing all eight of his attempts beyond the arc. And the team did not have an assist in the quarter — not logging their first until 7:18 remained in the first half.

But somehow — mostly through Brunson’s force of will — the Knicks managed to get through the first quarter tied at 22 with Brunson getting the Bucks best perimeter defender, Holiday in quick foul trouble with three fouls in less than five minutes.

Brunson had 18 points in the first quarter and 18 in the fourth quarter. The Bucks fell behind 70-53 with five minutes left in the third quarter but scored 58 points in the last 16:41.