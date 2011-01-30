Knicks discover Mozgov in win over Pistons

Donnie Walsh has been looking around the league to fill what he sees as a critical need for a big man. But he had one on the bench all along, waiting for a second chance.

With Amar'e Stoudemire hobbled by a knee sprain, Wilson Chandler out with a sore calf and Shawne Williams serving a one-game suspension last night, Mike D'Antoni's frontcourt was depleted. It was that night in the season in which someone on the bench was going to have to come up big.

Release the Mozgov.

Timofey Mozgov put up a career-best performance with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 124-106 win over the Pistons at the Garden. The Russian rookie, who hadn't played since garbage time in the Jan. 9 loss to the Lakers, played 39:48 off the bench and had six dunks that had the Garden crowd roaring "Moz-gov! Moz-gov!'' for the 7-1 center.

"I was excited,'' he said of the reaction. "It was really, really good.'' And really, really needed.

Stoudemire led the Knicks (25-22) with 33 points, but it was clear his right knee was bothering him for most of the game.

He did score 16 points in the third quarter, including an emphatic one-handed follow-up dunk with 1.1 seconds left. But the Garden crowd drew a collective gasp when Stoudemire - who appeared to bang knees with Ben Gordon - fell early in the fourth on a rebound scramble, then got up limping.

He flexed his knee (this time it was his left) but stayed in the game. Both knees were packed in ice after the game. "I'll be ready,'' he said. "No worries.''

Lost in all that was another big effort by Danilo Gallinari (29 points). He hit two three-pointers in an 18-5 run to open the fourth as the Knicks took control of a game that seemed destined to be one of those lamentable losses to a very beatable team.

Mozgov had 11 points in 18:01 of the first half, eight on dunks. That eclipsed his season high for an entire game (nine points). It already was his most minutes played since 23 on Nov. 9. "We always liked him,'' D'Antoni said. "That's why he started this year. We thought he had that potential. The thing he did, which Toney Douglas did last year, he kept working every day; he kept working with our coaches and staying ready to go. He got a break today and he was unbelievable.''

Raymond Felton, who found Mozgov for several easy scores on the pick-and-roll, called Mozgov "a true professional.''

Another player who found early minutes off the bench was Anthony Randolph, who hadn't played meaningful minutes since D'Antoni pulled him from the rotation after the team's 3-8 start. Randolph played 8:30 and was scoreless but had five rebounds and a blocked shot.

D'Antoni said Chandler could be ready by Wednesday's game against Dallas. "No use risking a day, then losing two weeks,'' D'Antoni said. The Knicks could have their full lineup back by then - and also will have another big man in Mozgov. D'Antoni said he'll continue to play.

"Oh, it's great,'' Mozgov said after hearing the news. "I'm excited about the opportunity to play because I want to play.''