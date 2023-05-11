Heat learn it will be tough to close out these Knicks

At shootaround Wednesday, Bam Adebayo said the Heat knew what was coming in Game 5. An all-out Knicks effort to save their season.

The Heat may have expected it but it still caught them off guard as the Knicks won, 112-103, at Madison Square Garden. Cue a 23-7 third quarter run as the main culprit knocking them off balance as the Knicks righted themselves.

A 3-2 lead is still in the Heat’s favor going back home to Miami but they got reminded closing out a team isn’t easy when their pride kicks in.

“The last one’s the hardest one to get. It’s that last push,” Adebayo said. “Their back’s against the wall. We’re looking for a high intensity. Guys are going to be coming out trying to do everything to get a win.”

It was just after Game 4 that Julius Randle said the Heat wanted it more, meaning the series. On Wednesday, it was the Heat struggling to keep up with the Knicks.

Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson scored every point during that run to open the third quarter. The Knicks also held Miami to just 13-for-42 on three-pointers.

Jimmy Butler had another good all-around game with 19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals, but it was his lowest point total of the playoffs. Credit that to Quentin Grimes, who helped hold Butler to 5-of-12 shooting.

The Heat’s full house — five players scoring in double figures — was little match for the Knicks’ three aces. Brunson had a game-high 38 points while he and Grimes played all 48 minutes.

Grimes had a critical steal on Butler with 1:36 remaining with the Knicks up 107-101. It was the type of effort Randle lamented seeing in the Heat two days ago.

On Wednesday, it was the Heat disappointed in their lack of similar effort and coach Erik Spoelstra knew his team had to be ready for the Knicks bringing an extra gear.

“We have two really competitive teams that’s why you have stay stable, stay present, work one possession of the game at a time,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Knicks got the message. For the first time since Game 2, the Heat couldn’t match the Knicks’ energy nor rise from the hole they found themselves facing their biggest deficit of the series.

It didn’t help Miami shot just 30.2% on three-pointers, with most of the misses coming on open looks.

Fittingly, the Knicks final basket came on a hustle play. In the final seconds, Randle ripped down an offensive rebound and scored after a missed free throw by Mitchell Robinson. It brought one last cheer from the crowd but also showed Randle doing what he called for.

Instead of Butler leading with effort, it was Randle finishing the game with it as the season continues Friday in Game 6.

“We expected this to be tough and they played well,” Spoelstra said. “This is what the playoffs are all about.”