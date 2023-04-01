Jalen Brunson scores career-high 48 points as Knicks beat Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Knicks gathered at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday morning for their first planning session on life without Julius Randle, prepping for everything from the immediate — facing the Cavaliers on Friday night — to the long-term prospects of getting through the final five games and possibly the playoffs without their leading scorer.

And while strategy and lineups may have been part of the focus, there was a simpler message. So Jalen Brunson, how many times did Tom Thibodeau say, “We have more than enough to win?”

“A million times,” Brunson said, smiling. “Too much.”

What Brunson didn’t say was that he was the one who would make sure that it was enough. Brunson scored a career-high 48 points to carry the Knicks to a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers, inching the Knicks (45-33) closer to officially securing a playoff berth and taking another step toward ensuring that the playoff series will begin here against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers.

The Knicks' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is one. The only combination that could spoil it is if the Knicks lose all four remaining games, Miami wins all five of its games and the Nets turn it into a three-way tie for the fifth spot.

Brunson, whom the Knicks dreamed of pairing with Mitchell in the summer before a potential trade for Mitchell fell apart, matched him shot for shot as both teams tried in vain to find a defender to slow the other. With both teams playing shorthanded — the Knicks missing Randle and the Cavs without Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okra, two of their best defenders — it was a challenge.

Brunson had 21 points in the first quarter, in which the Cavaliers took a 47-42 lead, and 33 in the half as the Knicks went ahead 79-72. Mitchell had 23 of his 42 points in the first quarter.

Before the game, Thibodeau dismissed the notion that the Knicks would need to change their style because of one reason.

“We don’t have to change anything, because really, the offense is managed by Jalen,” he said.

With the Knicks playing at a faster pace without Randle, they methodically took control of the game in the second half, stretching the lead to 15 in the fourth quarter. Just as they had put a small-ball lineup on the floor in the fourth quarter against Miami on Wednesday, they went with RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, Immanuel Quickley and either Deuce McBride or Brunson this time, and the results were similarly impressive. Seven of their nine players scored in double figures.

But the deciding factor was Brunson, who had nine assists. After he committed a pair of back-to-back turnovers and the lead was reduced to nine, he sank a three-pointer with 4:27 remaining. And when the lead went down to seven, the Knicks called time and Brunson weaved through an obstacle course of defenders for a layup. He followed that with another three-pointer.

The Knicks also replaced the fire that Randle had been playing with, as Barrett and Obi Toppin had to be separated during a third-quarter timeout, with Thibodeau standing between them as teammates joined in to keep them apart. They did come together in apparent apology as they went back on the court.

Mitchell started the game by hitting his first eight shots before finally missing a three-pointer with 1:29 to play in the first quarter. While Mitchell was just 1-for-3 in the second quarter before heading to the bench with his third foul, Brunson kept scoring, shooting 13-for-20 in the half.

Toppin got the starting assignment in Randle’s place, contributing 12 points in 19 minutes. The Knicks seem confident that they can make up for the loss in a way that they might not have been able to a year ago, thanks to the addition of Brunson and the improvement in players such as Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

“100 percent,” Barrett said. “I think it could be anybody’s night. The way I come in looking at it, I want to make the right plays, whether I’m scoring, facilitating, playing defense. Whenever one guy goes down, we always step up to focus. I think it takes more focus especially being down an All-Star. But I’m very confident in our team and how we can handle things.”

“Yeah, definitely. 100 percent,” Brunson said. “We have more than enough guys that are capable of helping out. That’s what a team is for and that’s what we do. We’re professionals. We gotta stay professional and just do our job.

“My role stays the same. I’m a leader and I gotta lead and help my team win. That stays the same. For the most part, it’s not just me picking it up. It’s a collectively group effort. We have guys that are more than capable of doing a lot.”