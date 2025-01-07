It is a warning that Tom Thibodeau preaches nearly every night, but especially when the opposition is short-handed or floundering near the bottom of the standings. You can’t overlook anyone because to get here, every player is great.

Before the game Monday night you might have been hard-pressed to convince anyone of that with the Orlando Magic arriving at Madison Square Garden with a squad missing five key players — three of their four leading scorers. The Knicks had their own injury issues with Karl-Anthony Towns ruled out, along with Miles McBride, before the game. But they still came in with four of their starters intact.

But as the game wore on, it became evident at least to the Knicks, who found themselves looking up at the scoreboard as incredulous as the 19,812 in attendance. Back at home to start a run of four straight games at the Garden the Knicks put on display one of their worst performances of the season, dropping a 103-94 decision to the Magic.

The loss was the third straight for the Knicks, the longest losing streak of the season. And they could point to the absence of Towns, who sat with what the team called right knee patellar tendinopathy. A huge loss to be sure and the Knicks have now lost two of the three games he has missed this season. But they also should have had enough to beat Orlando if they had matched the Magic's effort and efficiency.

Comeback efforts down the stretch, a wake-up call, never amounted to anything for the Knicks. Down by 10 midway through the fourth quarter they seemed poised for a run, but instead the Magic answered every comeback attempt. And the Knicks could not find the range — only a last-second shot by Cam Payne avoiding matching an NBA-low with just three made three-pointers (4-for-22) in the game.

Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 24 points each, with Brunson fouling out with 1:05 remaining. Josh Hart had 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jericho Sims, who got the start in place of Towns, had just four points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

It was just the third game on the sideline for Towns this season, which must have sounded like a dream to Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who has been without much of his top tier talent this season. That included again Monday as the team was without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris.

But for the Knicks this has not been an issue this season, the starters rarely getting a night off even as the bumps and bruises of the NBA season have hit them just like other teams. Jalen Brunson was listed as probable Monday and was in the starting lineup, but playing through right calf tightness that forced him to sit one game last week. Deuce McBride was out for a fourth straight game with a hamstring strain.

The Knicks have managed to keep their starting five on the floor, entering Monday with all five starters among the top 15 in total minutes played — MIkal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby lined up in the top three spots, Brunson seventh and Towns 15th.

Even if the Magic were without four of their top players it was the Knicks that looked to be the team lost without their one key piece in the first half. Against the Magic’s skeleton crew they found themselves trailing 53-51 at the half, shooting abysmally (19-for-46 overall and 3-for-15 from beyond the arc) and being outworked and out hustled by Orlando.

Things got worse in the third quarter as the Knicks fell behind by as many as 10 points, lost Brunson for three minutes in the middle of the period after he was poked in the eye by Goga Bitadze (on a play in which Brunson was called for a foul), and eventually ended with Orlando up, 75-68 entering the fourth quarter.

And as Thibodeau has maintained a next-man-up mentality, Mosley is doing the same with Orlando.

This was the Knicks’ fourth meeting with the Magic, and it has been bizarre to follow game by game.

Banchero has missed all four games. Franz Wagner had 30 points against the Knicks in the first meeting and then went out with a major injury. Mo Wagner had 32 points in the second game against New York, then went out with a season-ending injury. Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 27 points in the third matchup, then had to be wheeled off the floor last week with back spasms.

So for Mosley, who has managed to guide his team to a 22-16 record through the injuries, it’s next man up.

“It’s a long season,” he said. “Guys understand the preparation you do in the summer is to possibly get an opportunity. Our coaches do a tremendous job of focusing in on [a] game plan. Getting these guys prepared for whatever moment happens. And we’ve seen it all, for the most part.

“Credit to the coaches. Credit to these guys for staying ready and waiting for their opportunity as well as focusing on the defensive end of the floor, knowing what we have to get done each and every night to give ourselves a chance.”