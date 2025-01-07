Where have you gone Mitchell Robinson? And when, if ever, will you return?

With only a month to go before the trade deadline and the Knicks’ lacking depth, especially at the center position, being a huge concern, Robinson’s status remains one of the murkiest mysteries for fans of a Knicks team that has hopes of contending for a title.

The seven-footer hasn’t played since last May after he was injured in a physical battle with Joel Embiid in the Knicks first-round series against the Sixers and was able to play only 11 minutes of the Knicks second-round series against Indiana.

Robinson underwent an offseason ankle surgery that was initially described as minor and the expectation was that he would return near the start of training camp. Yet, here we are more than two months into the season, and Robinson, according to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, has yet to step onto any kind of court with the team.

“He hasn’t been cleared for practice. That will probably be the next step,” Thibodeau said Monday before the Knicks hosted Orlando. “Just doing his rehab stuff. There’s a lot of benchmarks he has to clear first. Once he does that, then he’ll get onto the court.”

What those benchmarks are and how Robinson feels about his progress, the acquisition of big man Karl-Anthony Towns and where he fits into the Knicks plans is anyone’s guess. Despite repeated requests from Knicks beat writers, Robinson has not talked to the media since his season ended in last year’s playoffs.

This lack of clarity has become such a hot topic with Knicks fans on social media that Robinson finally put up this cryptic post on X yesterday: “It’s so amazing that yall KNOW WHAT happened and still fault me but wonder why I act the way I act all the love tho.”

When he’s healthy, Robinson is an elite rim protector and one of the best rebounders in the NBA. Having him available to come off the bench in relief of Towns would be a powerful one-two punch in the playoffs. Having him back earlier than that would also give Towns some much-needed relief.

Towns sat out Monday’s game against Orlando with what was being called right knee tendinopathy. The four-time All-Star took a hard fall in the final minutes of the Knicks loss in Chicago on Saturday, and headed to the locker room before the game was finished.

Holding him out of the Orlando game was likely a cautionary move, not the result of something serious. The decision was made at game time and the Magic should have been an easy win given that they were missing most of their top players.

Still, it was scary to see Towns limp off the floor in Chicago. Towns’ average of 34.6 minutes a game is more than he has been asked to play since the 2017-18 season in Minnesota, which incidentally was the last full season that he was being coached by Thibodeau.

Thibodeau has long been accused of being so obsessed with winning the game that's right in front of him and that he risks exhausting and injuring his players in the long term. This is somewhat over blown given that the Knicks practice less than other teams and as they get deeper into the season, they will often drop morning shoot arounds in favor of a film and walk-through session in a hotel ballroom.

What’s more, it’s understandable why Thibodeau would want to keep this Knicks first unit out on the floor.

The Knicks have one of the best starting five in the NBA and have a shot at having three players end up in this year’s All-Star game. While Jalen Brunson and Towns are a lock to go to the game in San Francisco next month, a case can be made for any one of the three remaining Knicks starters – Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby – to join them.

Unfortunately, the best starting five doesn’t mean the best overall team. The Knicks bench is precariously thin, especially at center. Robinson has a history of injuries, but is so talented that several teams have reportedly inquired about him.

The best scenario for the Knicks would be to have Robinson back on the floor, backing up Towns. It’s what they envisioned when they made the trade for Towns. Any alternative involving a trade would mean giving up more assets for another center and it would be complicated by the new CBA rules which say they can’t take back more salary than they give out.

But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

So, Knicks fans sit and wait and wonder. They wait for benchmarks to be passed, doctors to give a clearance and team scrimmages to be joined. And, with the trade deadline fast coming, they begin to wonder whether they will ever see Robinson in a Knicks uniform again.