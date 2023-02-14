Jalen Brunson scores 40 as Knicks rout retooled Nets

The last time the Knicks won a game against their crosstown rivals, Marcus Morris was in the starting five, Jalen Brunson was in Dallas, Kyrie Irving’s biggest controversy involved believing the Earth was flat, and Spencer Dinwiddie was a Net.

Well, that last one was still true Monday, too, but not without a three-year jaunt in Washington and Dallas.

Suffice to say, it’s been a long nine-game losing streak, but it finally came to an end against the new-era Nets on Monday, as the Knicks and Brunson dominated in the second half to win, 124-106, at Madison Square Garden — a stark reminder of how much firepower the Nets lost after trading Irving and Kevin Durant at last week’s trade deadline.

The Knicks are now one game behind the sixth-place Heat and two games behind the fifth-place Nets.

Brunson scored 40, making it the second time with more than 40 in his last six games and the third time in his last 18. He’s also had 30 points or more in that 18-game stretch.

Brunson is the first Knick and the 19th player in NBA history to score 40 or more with 0 turnovers and shoot at least 70% from the field in a game.

“It’s who he is,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson. “He’s going to give the game whatever it needs. If we need more scoring, he’s scoring . . . He just gives the team a lot of confidence. In my eyes, he’s an All Star.”

Julius Randle had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while newest Knick Josh Hart scored 27 off the bench.

Dinwiddie had 28 points for the Nets, who were outscored 66-45 in the second half. The Knicks also outscored the Nets 46-36 in the paint.

The Knicks led by as many as nine early in the second quarter, but a 22-12 Nets run gave them their first lead of the game, and, minutes later, Dinwiddie hit a three to put the Nets up 61-58 at the break. The Nets were 9-for-16 from three in the first half and outrebounded the Knicks 23-19.

That, though, wasn’t enough to quell the Knicks, who kicked off the third quarter on a 12-2 run, putting them up by 7. The two teams continued to trade blows until the Nets offense sputtered — the Knicks ending the third on a 13-3 run that broke a tie at 80 and paced them to a double-digit lead early in the fourth. Brunson, meanwhile, looked pretty much unstoppable — scoring 17 points in a 35-22 third quarter, and 36 points over the first three.

The result was far from surprising, considering the Nets are essentially playing with a brand new team. Of the five active players they got in the Durant and Irving deals, four — Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Dinwiddie — started on Monday

The Knicks, meanwhile, only had to introduce Hart, who had already ingratiated himself in his first game with his new team Saturday. The gritty, two-way player entered in the latter part of the third quarter against the Jazz then and played the rest of the game, hitting two pivotal threes down the stretch.

“We knew that coming in,” Thibodeau said of Hart’s basketball IQ. “He’s been in the league a long time and all the intangibles that he brings we saw in the game — just the way he approaches practice, how he gets himself ready to play. I think it’s a great fit for us.”

Notes & quotes: Thibodeau said that Mitchell Robison (returning from thumb surgery) still hasn’t progressed to contact, though the team is hopeful that he’ll get there in the two practices after the All-Star break. Thibodeau could not say for sure that Robinson would be back in the Knicks’ first game after the break, against the Wizards on Feb. 24. “As soon as they say he’s ready, he’s ready,” Thibodeau said. “He’s got to get good. Conditioning-wise, he’s doing a lot on the court but there’s no contact . . . I want the medical people to make that decision along with Mitch.” . . . Seth Curry (adductor) will do some more core work Tuesday and may be able to play on Wednesday, Jacque Vaughn said. He hasn’t played since Feb. 4.