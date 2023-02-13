Knicks-Nets basketball deflated by Big 3 breakup

Two words on the newly reconstituted state of the Knicks-Nets “rivalry,” if I may: Spencer Dinwiddie.

Spencer Dinwiddie!! Rarely has a more affable, more likable, inoffensive mensch graced our local NBA courts, a true gentleman hoopster.

Now here we are, with the Nets visiting the Knicks on Monday night for the first time since the trade deadline, and Dinwiddie is back as a face of the franchise.

This is no way to generate hoops hate.

Not after 3 ½ seasons of Big 3 mania during which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and (briefly) James Harden gave Knicks fans a true foil to root against in Brooklyn.

All that blew up recently, as you might have heard or read, and as part of the trade that sent Irving to Dallas, Dinwiddie returned to the team he spent five seasons with.

That included the much-admired 2018-19 group coached by Northport’s own Kenny Atkinson before Durant and Irving eschewed the Knicks, alit in Brooklyn and changed the world.

Now it is as if nothing happened, like we lived a dream sequence in which rather than finding Bobby Ewing in the shower, Patrick Ewing turned up there.

Sure, New York never stopped being a Knicks town while the Nets were pursuing a chemistry experiment that blew up in their faces. But the Nets were a huge national story, and they provided the kind of spice that has been lacking for most of the teams’ time together in the NBA.

Now?

Who exactly are Knicks fans supposed to root against when the Nets visit? Ben Simmons? That is just piling on at this point.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have emerged as the more stable, more upwardly mobile franchise, with the kind of rock in Jalen Brunson that none of the Big 3 ever became.

Even Julius Randle is back to being popular and productive!

Both teams probably will qualify for the postseason, but neither is a threat to win New York’s first pro basketball title since the 1976 Nets in the ABA.

That honor is far more likely to go to the Liberty and the WNBA superteam they have built — assuming they do not go the way of their Barclays Center counterparts.

But odds are that someday, some way, the Knicks or Nets will find a way to win it all, perhaps when one signs LeBron James as he chases one last ring in 2050.

Which is closer? Difficult to say.

The Knicks are more ready to win games now but have not landed the kinds of superstars they have sought dating to James’ “Decision” in 2010 and before.

The Nets have some pretty good odds and ends, a lot of draft picks and a tall general manager with a cool accent. (I have no idea whether the Knicks’ Leon Rose has a cool accent, because that would require him speaking to reporters.)

Anyway, a league title from any of the area’s two MLB, two NFL and three NHL teams in the next few years seems more likely than one from the Knicks or Nets.

That’s a pity, given the soft spot New York always has had for basketball. Maybe we can find a local men’s or women’s college team to make a run in March.

So, yes, the Nets and Knicks have a game on Monday night, which is better than having either one of them play one of the NBA’s many nondescript opponents.

But it still does not feel as important as pitchers and catchers reporting to work in Florida this week.

Maybe that will be the start of something big, including tense regular-season games between the Mets and Yankees and the plausible notion of a Subway World Series.

It is more than can be said of the Knicks and Nets.

Trading away Irving and (less so) Durant made sense on many levels, but it did nothing for New York’s NBA championship dreams — and it did nothing for this rivalry.