Jalen Brunson's leadership can't prevent All-Star snub

What is the ultimate measure of an All-Star?

Is it gaudy statistics? Is it style, the ability to regularly produce the kind of jaw-dropping play that lands you on SportsCenter? Is it having a high-profile national commercial that preaches the virtues of drinking beer and bundling insurance?

Looking at the Eastern Conference All-Star starters who were announced Thursday before the Knicks-Nuggets game, all three seem to have come into play. The one important criterion that didn’t – at least for NBA fans and players – was leadership and the ability to make your team better.

Jalen Brunson deserved to be an All-Star starter. It should have been Brunson, not Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, who was announced alongside Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton as the starting guards for the Eastern Conference in next month’s All-Star game in Indianapolis.

Brunson is having a career year statistically. Heading into Thursday’s game against Denver, Brunson was averaging 26.6 points, 6.5 assists on 47.5 percent shooting and 42.3 percent shooting from three-point range.

But more important than any of that, he has been the most important leader on the Knicks since Patrick Ewing.

In less than two years, Brunson has given this franchise an edge and attitude that it has lacked for two decades. His competitive fire pushed the team into the second round of the playoffs last season. This season – especially the way the Knicks have been playing lately – it’s not unreasonable to imagine that the team could crack into the top three teams in the Eastern Conference.

“We know the impact he has,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday before his team took on the defending champions. “I think he’s deserving. I think Julius Randle is very deserving. I think it’s unique what we have with both of those guys, especially with what they do every day.

“The hard thing about the All-Star game is there’s a lot of guys who are having great years and are very deserving. That’s what makes it fun for everyone to debate it. There’s the vote and then the coaches will pick the other players. That’s when it becomes really difficult because you don’t want to leave anyone out who’s deserving.”

Both Brunson and Randle still have a chance of making the team. The All-Star reserves, who are chosen by NBA coaches, will be announced on Feb. 1.

Randle is a two-time All-Star and played in last year’s game in Utah. Brunson has never been selected for the team. His absence last year was considered by many to be a snub.

Not being selected as a starter this year should also be considered a snub. Brunson and Lillard’s stats are about the same, with Brunson scoring a point more per game. Yet, Lillard plays with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP. He also plays with a team that is having more than its fair share of turmoil this season, having just recently fired their coach, replacing him with Doc Rivers.

The NBA starters were determined by a vote of fans, players and select media members, with the fans' vote weighing 50 percent and the others 25 percent each. Only the media votes had Brunson in the top two, where he finished second behind Haliburton. Players voted him third. Fans voted him fifth.

Brunson, however, is the least flashy of superstars. He’s not a human highlight reel. He doesn’t have a national Modelo beer commercial like Lillard. Nor has he ever won an NBA title. Yet, there’s so much that he does that impacts a game and a franchise.

Brunson has taken his game to a whole other level since the team traded for OG Anunoby. Since Jan. 1, when Anunoby joined the team on the court, Brunson has ranked fifth in the league in scoring (28.9 points), 10th in assists (7.8) and fifth in plus/minus. Entering Thursday night’s play, he had scored at least 30 points in five straight games and seven out of the last 10.

“He’s a tremendous player,” Denver coach Mike Malone said before Thursday's game. “He can hurt you from the three-point line. He gets to the basket. Very shifty and crafty pick and rolls. He gets to the foul line over six times per game.

“I’d be hard-pressed to find guys that are ahead of him to be worthy of an All-Star position.”

The Knicks can only hope that Eastern Conference coaches think the same.