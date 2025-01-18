Knicks without Karl-Anthony Towns and Timberwolves missing Donte DiVincenzo for Friday's matchup

If you wanted to assess the winners and losers in the massive trade that reshaped the Knicks and Timberwolves based on the lineups on the floor Friday night, the Timberwolves came out on top. Julius Randle was the only one of the three players involved who actually suited up for the game.

Donte DiVincenzo was ruled out a day ahead of time after suffering a toe injury late in Wednesday’s loss to Golden State. After working out before the game, Karl-Anthony Towns was a late scratch for the Knicks because of the right thumb sprain and bone chip he suffered Monday when he hit his hand on the backboard.

But the trade didn't get decided on this one night, even if it took away some of the allure of the meeting between the two teams. For the Knicks, it was a night to put aside the deal and its ramifications and focus on getting through the night without Towns.

The Knicks aren’t about to renege on the swap, not with Towns likely headed for a starting role in the All-Star Game next month and providing an elite offensive talent next to Jalen Brunson. DiVincenzo has found his way after a slow start to the season, moving into the Timberwolves' starting lineup for the last six games, and Randle has seen his numbers dip from what they were with the Knicks — a natural result of playing alongside a clear No. 1 in Anthony Edwards.

“Obviously, we knew we were getting a good player,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “In order to get good players, you have to give up good players. The biggest thing was the need at the center position; losing Isaiah [Hartenstein] and then having Mitch [Robinson] injured, we had to fill that need. But we’ve been very pleased with Karl, all that he’s brought to the team. And he’s brought a lot.

“The thing is it’s actually the third time we played now. And as time goes on, there’s always going to be that connection — it’s the reality of our league. Like I said, every night, there’s something for somebody. Just stay focused on getting ready to play. But that’s part of his story, part of Julius’ story, part of Donte’s, and that’s what makes the league what it is.”

The Knicks won in Philadelphia without Towns on Wednesday with Jericho Sims getting the start, contributing six offensive rebounds (seven total) and eight points. Precious Achiuwa came off the bench with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Put them together and it’s still a far cry from the 25.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game that Towns has contributed. But the Knicks follow the lead of Thibodeau and preach a next-man-up mantra.

“We’re so close in the locker room, so it doesn’t really matter when somebody goes down,” Mikal Bridges said. (That's easy for him to say; he’s never missed a game in his NBA career.)

He added: “Obviously, KAT is a big contributor for our team, but next man up. We all like each other in here, so it makes it easy.”

“Everybody in the locker room can really play,” Achiuwa said. “For me, it’s just how can we go out there and win the game, just do whatever it takes to win a basketball game. That’s really what I prioritize.”

No matter how much they believe that, Towns might be the Knicks' least expendable player right now. As important as Brunson is, the Knicks do have players who can help fill some of his role in the rare game in which he doesn’t force his way into the lineup despite bumps and bruises.

But the Knicks remain a mystery at center, even with Towns. While he has handled the duties well, there still is the question of what will happen when — if — Mitchell Robinson gets cleared to return to the court.

The Timberwolves dealt for Rudy Gobert to provide a defensive wall next to Towns before he was traded, and Robinson could serve that role next to Towns, too, if he’s healthy. But Robinson’s status remains unknown. He underwent ankle surgery in May and has gone through every projection for a return to play stalled at a status that doesn’t even allow him to sprint on the floor yet. There has been no contact, no practice and no hint of whether he ever will get cleared and suit up this season.

“Just working individually right now,” Thibodeau said. “So hasn’t been cleared. There will be a progression to — it starts with one-on-zero, which is really where he is right now. But he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet. So that will be the next phase, then one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three.”

Robinson hasn’t spoken to the media since getting injured in the playoffs last season. He occasionally posts an update on social media, the latest showing a weigh-in with him at 268.5 pounds.

“I’ve been very pleased with the way he’s approached the rehab,” Thibodeau said. “Very diligent. Working hard. Doing all he can every day. Working on his conditioning. So he’s done a good job. And then we focus on what we have to do with the team right now and who is available, preparing for each game. But he’s done a really good job.”