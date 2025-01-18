Knicks struggle offensively without Karl-Anthony Towns, lose to Timberwolves

On paper a few days ago, it might have seemed as if this game would be a showcase for the trade, Karl-Anthony Towns against Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the three pieces in the huge deal consummated at the start of training camp that reshaped the Knicks and Timberwolves.

But a day before the game, the Timberwolves' DiVincenzo was ruled out with a sprained big toe, and shortly before game time Friday night, Towns was scratched from the Knicks' lineup, still suffering the effects of the right thumb injury he suffered Monday, when he sprained the thumb and chipped a bone in the joint.

And Randle? Well, he played, but for most of the night, he contributed little more than the two in street clothes.

What the game actually showed was just how important Towns is to the Knicks — an unfortunate way to say that they won the trade. Without Towns, the Knicks could not find offense, falling to the Timberwolves, 116-99, at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have had their starting lineup intact much of the season, but while OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have not missed a game and Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson have sat out one each, this was the fifth game in which the Knicks were without Towns. They are 2-3 in those games.

Brunson did what he could to carry the team in Towns’ absence, scoring 26 points. The Knicks (27-16) also got an unexpected first-half boost as Cam Payne scored all 18 of his points in a span of 4:17.

Minnesota still had its best player, Anthony Edwards, who had 36 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Naz Reid delivered in huge spots, connecting on all six of his three-point attempts and finishing with 23 points. Randle had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves (22-19), who shot 22-for-40 from three-point range.

With the Knicks already shorthanded, Hart had to retreat to the locker room in the third quarter after he was shoved from behind into teammate Jericho Sims. He returned shortly after being examined.

“Obviously, we knew we were getting a good player,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Towns before the game. “In order to get good players, you have to give up good players. The biggest thing was the need at the center position; losing Isaiah [Hartenstein] and then having Mitch [Robinson] injured, we had to fill that need. But we’ve been very pleased with Karl, all that he’s brought to the team. And he’s brought a lot.”

There were no video tributes for Randle and DiVincenzo this time — the Knicks played them in the preseason meeting at the Garden and not again — and no emotional news conferences like the one Towns held when he returned to Minnesota last month.

“The thing is, it’s actually the third time we played now,” Thibodeau said. “And as time goes on, there’s always going to be that connection — it’s the reality of our league. Like I said, every night, there’s something for somebody. Just stay focused on getting ready to play. But that’s part of his story, part of Julius’ story, part of Donte’s, and that’s what makes the league what it is.”

Without Towns, the Knicks had to turn elsewhere for their offense, and in the first half, it was almost exclusively from their point guards. Brunson scored 13 of the Knicks' first 16 points, and when he went to the bench, Payne took over. He beat the first-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane and scored 11 more points in the first 2:06 of the second quarter, helped by three straight three-pointers.

But the Knicks trailed most of the game. They pulled even late in the third quarter but trailed 81-78 heading to the fourth as Reid drained another three-point field goal.

Minnesota stretched the lead to 90-81 on a three-pointer by Nickeil Alexander-Walker less than three minutes into the fourth quarter before the Knicks began to chip away. Brunson scored inside and Hart had a breakaway dunk off a steal. Brunson scored again on a turnaround jumper, closing the gap to 91-87.

But a three-pointer by Jaden McDaniels and a three-point play off a lightning-quick drive and dunk by Edwards upped the lead to 97-89. Edwards fed Rudy Gobert for a lob dunk and the lead was 10 again midway through the fourth quarter. Edwards then drained a three and the Timberwolves had their largest lead of the night.

The Knicks won in Philadelphia without Towns on Wednesday, with Sims getting the start, contributing six offensive rebounds (seven total) and eight points. Precious Achiuwa came off the bench and contributed 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Put them together and it’s still a far cry from the 25.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game that Towns has contributed. But the Knicks follow the lead of Thibodeau and preach a next-man-up mantra.

“We’re so close in the locker room, so it doesn’t really matter when somebody goes down,” Bridges said. (That’s easy for him to say; he’s never missed a game in his NBA career.) “Obviously, KAT is a big contributor for our team, but next man up. We all like each other in here, so it makes it easy.”