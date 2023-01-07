Julius Randle, other Knicks lagging in early All-Star voting

TORONTO — Friday was a strange anniversary, a year to the day that Julius Randle had infamously flashed a thumbs-down gesture to the Madison Square Garden crowd, a low point in a frustrating and troubling season for a player who had been an All-Star, the NBA’s Most Improved Player and a second-team All-NBA selection the season prior.

Lost in the NBA-fined actions that day, which included a profane explanation of the message for the home fans, was that Randle actually played with a fire that day. And now, this season, minus the dysfunction, Randle is playing with a fire that once again has him in consideration for a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Stars.

But when the first round of fan voting was released Thursday, Randle was nowhere to be found among the top 10 front-court players, behind the likes of Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Orlando rookie Paolo Banchero. Jalen Brunson was also absent from the list, along with every other Knicks player other than little-used Derrick Rose, who was ninth among guards.

“To me, the All-Star Game is for the fans,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I have no problem with that. There’s a number of guys that are deserving and will get consideration. I think the tough part about All-Star Games is because the fans will have impact on the starters and rightly so, there’s a limited number of spots after that. There are more players that are deserving that are having big years.

“So I think what it comes down to and hopefully our players will get some consideration. Certainly Julius, Jalen and RJ [Barrett]. I know when the coaches vote, you’re looking at what’s the impact. What ends up happening, the players at the end, it’s tough to decide. You don’t want to be the deciding vote that keeps someone out that’s deserving. So usually what you go to is what’s the impact been on winning. I think that’s usually the tiebreaker for most coaches. It’s the unfortunate part because there are a number of guys that are having big years. Hopefully, our guys will get consideration.”

Randle was averaging a team-high 24.2 points and 10 rebounds per game entering Friday’s game against Toronto. And in December, he put up huge numbers, averaging 28.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 36.8% from three on 9.1 attempts per game and also averaging nearly nine free throws.

"The way he’s playing is just unheard of,” Brunson said. “He’s playing really well. He’s playing with confidence and he’s having fun. So it’s really awesome to see how he’s been able to kind of bounce back. I think he still has a lot more to prove, not just to everyone else, but to himself because he has a whole ‘nother level he can reach.”

“You work hard to put yourself in a position to do that,” Randle said earlier this week. “So it would be amazing. I love it. Not necessarily for me, it’s great. But I love it to experience it with my family, with both of my sons. My wife. Because they’re the ones who make the true sacrifice of letting me dedicate myself to the game the way I’ve been able to do. Summers and night in, night out. They’ve been the ones making the true sacrifices so I love to be able to let them enjoy it and see the rewards of it. That’s why it’s important. But for me, whatever the team needs, honestly. To help them, night in, night out.”

Brunson may have the best shot in the voting by coaches for the reserves, playing the game like a coach on the floor. Brunson entered Friday’s game averaging 20.8 points and 6.5 assists, All-Star-worthy numbers perhaps, but not the eye-opening numbers that some players are posting this season.

“It’d definitely be nice,” Brunson said. “Just control what I can control. That’s really it … I know that every coach that I’ve had, we’ve had a great relationship. I appreciate them. They appreciate me. From that aspect yes, but I can’t control what other people think or their opinions. I just focus on how I can help my team win games.”