RJ Barrett explains the laceration that keeps him on the sidelines still

TORONTO — RJ Barrett was back home Friday and still expected plenty of friends and family in attendance when the Knicks take on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. But he — like his friends — will be in street clothes, still healing from the lacerated right index finger that has already sidelined him for more than a week.

Speaking for the first time since the injury, Barrett described what happened and it’s no surprise he remains sidelined. While it appeared at first that he might have cut himself with a nail as he drove to the rim in Dallas with Luka Doncic defending, it was more serious.

“My own hand went into my other hand and my finger bent backward and popped out of place, which caused the laceration,” Barrett said. “So yeah, that’s what happened. It popped out. I popped it back into place. I didn’t see [bone]. I was told after it was more like tendons, I guess. But yeah, so I looked at my hand, it was definitely a laceration right there. So, I immediately just walked out and got it stitched up. So, I still have stitches in right now.”

Barrett has six stitches in the finger still and will see team doctors again this coming week to see if the stitches are ready to be removed. At that point, he will have a better idea of when he can return to action — a frustrating wait for a player who played in every game two seasons ago and had not missed a game this season until the injury which has already cost him five straight games after playing just one minute and 36 seconds against Dallas before suffering the injury.

“It feels weird," Barrett said of sitting out. "But yeah, just trying to do what I can, really, stay in shape the best I can. Shoot, do whatever I can. Whenever I’m cleared and feeling good, I’ll be back. The problem is, it’s a healing process, so I can’t force my body to heal. Whatever happens — like I said, I’m going back to the doctor this week, so we’ll figure it out.”

Barrett pointed out that the laceration remains more the problem than the dislocation.

“It’s more of the laceration, for sure,” he said. “But the dislocation — it’s just like any other time you dislocate a finger. It’s tough having it. But yeah, just trying to focus more on the laceration right now and when I get these stitches out.”