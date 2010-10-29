Knicks unlikely to get Blazers' Fernandez

BOSTON - Rudy Fernandez knew he would be on the Garden floor Saturday night when the Knicks played their home opener against the Trail Blazers, but the hope was that by now, he'd be in a Knicks uniform instead of Portland's. Despite his wishes and the Knicks' obvious need at shooting guard, there appears to be little chance that Fernandez will be playing in New York beyond Saturday's game.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Trail Blazers coach Nate MacMillan has little use for Fernandez, a first-round pick from 2007, which shows in the 19 minutes per game he is averaging in the first two games of the season.

Blazers owner Paul Allen was annoyed by multiple public trade demands made by Fernandez's agent, Andy Miller, who was fined twice by the NBA. According to the source, Allen said he wants to keep Fernandez into the season and get his trade value up.

The source told Newsday that Allen nixed one potential deal during the summer that would have sent Fernandez to the Chicago Bulls - who also have a need at shooting guard - in exchange for a first-round pick. The source said Allen told new general manager Rich Cho that he wanted the Charlotte Bobcats' pick acquired by the Bulls in the Tyrus Thomas trade. Bulls executive John Paxson said no.

The Knicks, who don't have a first-round pick that they can trade until 2014, made an offer of two second-round picks for Fernandez, which the Blazers quickly dismissed. Knicks president Donnie Walsh could have traded Anthony Randolph to the Pacers for a first-round pick, but with a potential trade for Carmelo Anthony on the horizon, it is believed he would prefer to keep as many assets as possible.

While Fernandez's value may remain the same, the asking price likely has gone up, especially in the wake of Portland's trade with the New Orleans Hornets, who gave up a partially protected first-round pick in exchange for Jerryd Bayless.

"That raises the bar,'' an NBA source said. "You think they're going to take two seconds from the Knicks?''

Coach Mike D'Antoni believes the Knicks can get by with rookie Landry Fields starting at shooting guard, but that could change quickly. There aren't many options to consider right now, but one player who might be targeted is former Knick Jamal Crawford, who is in the final year of his contract and is seeking an extension with the Atlanta Hawks.