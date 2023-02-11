Knicks squander second-half lead, lose to 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Josh Hart was still muscling his way through traffic when the Knicks tipped off against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday. Given their second-half swoon, maybe he should have taken the Acela.

The Knicks were missing their newest trade acquisition — a two-way guard and defensive nuisance — as they squandered a double-digit third-quarter lead and lost to the 76ers, 119-108 at Wells Fargo Center.

Hart, acquired in a trade with the Trail Blazers, passed his physical, the team confirmed. Tom Thibodeau said the Knicks will explore how to best integrate him into his new team

Hart was listed as inactive Friday, and Thibodeau wouldn’t say whether that will change against the Jazz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. He also wouldn’t say whether Hart will move into the starting lineup.

The Knicks led by 12 in the third when the 76ers took off on a 13-0 run that gave them an 87-86 advantage, their first lead of the game. They outscored the Knicks 33-28 in the third quarter and 27-15 in the fourth, when an 8-0 run in the final 1:36 iced the victory.

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks (30-27) and Jalen Brunson had 30 points (20 in the first quarter), nine assists and seven rebounds. Joel Embiid had 35 points,11 rebounds and six assists, reserve Tyrese Maxey scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half and James Harden had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers(35-19).

The Knicks didn’t make the biggest splash at Thursday’s deadline, but games like Friday’s made it pretty clear that Hart is a welcome addition.

“He’s just an all-around two-way player,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously, terrific defender, elite rebounder, knows how to play, makes plays for other people, and I think just what he’s done in the league thus far, I think it’ll be a good fit for us . . . I think he can play with different groups. He can play as a 4 just because of his physicality, obviously a 3, probably natural, the 2. I love his playmaking, too.”

Hart, 27, is averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in a career-high 33.4 minutes this season. He’s one of the best rebounding guards in the league — an area in which the Knicks already shine, entering Friday third in the NBA with 47.1 rebounds per game.

Before the trade became official on Thursday night, Thibodeau had to be very careful about what he said about Hart and was forced to speak in general terms. On Friday, he was far more expansive.

“He’s got great quickness to the ball,” Thibodeau said. “He’s a range rebounder. He’ll go get it wherever it is . . . I think [he has an] ability to read the ball and then to know who [his] shooters are. You understand, OK, what types of misses do they have? And you can usually tell by where it’s shot, and I think he’s a big-time multiple-effort guy. He’s gonna keep going. He’ll give you a second and third effort to go get it.”

Thibodeau believes Hart's skill set goes beyond the stat sheet, especially when it comes to his defense.

“The thing that I like about him is just his competitive spirit, so I think you can put him on a primary scorer and he’ll make that person work,” Thibodeau said. “I don’t know if you really measure him statistically. I think his toughness is a big thing and that’s something that we need.”

The move also means that Hart gets to reunite with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson, who shot 8-for-10 and scored 20 points in the first quarter Friday night. Both celebrated the reunion on Twitter — in an amusing video, Brunson reacted emphatically and positively upon learning of the trade — and Thibodeau said the chemistry there can only help a team trying to reach the playoffs. It's also clear that the coach thinks highly of Hart's character — a key issue as the Knicks build around a young core.

“I think when players have played with other guys before, I think that helps the transition,” he said. “And I think wherever Josh has been, he’s always fit in well. Whatever he was asked to do, he’s done that well. So, that’s why we felt he would be a good fit for us. I think he’s a defense-first guy. Rebound guy. Takes care of the ball. Makes good plays. And so I think it’ll be a seamless transition.”