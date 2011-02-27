New-look Knicks shock LeBron, Heat, 91-86

In a hard-nosed, classic Eastern Conference game, Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups and the new-look Knicks pulled off a 91-86 win over LeBron James and the Heat in Miami.

With 1:47 left in the game, trailing 84-80, Billups caught fire, first hitting a runner in the lane, then hitting a three-pointer from 27 feet.

Miami nearly took the lead back with seven seconds left. Down 87-86, James hit the lane looking for a layup. Amar'e Stoudemire managed to get a hand on the shot, though, blocking it against the backboard, and Shawne Williams hit a pair of free throws on the other end to put New York up three.

A desperation three by James was off the mark, and Bill Walker's two free throws sealed the deal.

Anthony led the Knicks with 29 points. Stoudemire and Billups added 16 apiece.

For the Heat, James finished with 27, and Chris Bosh with 20. Dwyane Wade had an off night, scoring just 12 points on 5-15 from the line. Walker played harrassing defense on Wade in his 25 minutes of game action.

The win moved New York, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, to 30-27 on the year, 2-1 since the trade for Anthony. Miami, 1/2 game back of Boston for first in the conference, is now 43-17.

