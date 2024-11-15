SportsBasketball

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving sits out against the Jazz because of a strained right shoulder

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up...

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Dallas guard Kyrie Irving sat out the Mavericks’ game Thursday night against the Utah Jazz because of a strained right shoulder.

Irving is averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 11 games this season. He’s shooting 54.5% from the field and 54.1% from 3-point range.

Quentin Grimes took Irving’s spot in the starting lineup. Grimes is averaging 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.

