SportsBasketball

Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and Los Angeles...

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was sidelined by right calf soreness in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Reaves played nine minutes and scored six points before heading to the locker room late in the first quarter. The Lakers announced during the second quarter that Reaves wouldn't return.

The injury meant the Lakers were facing the Clippers without two starters. Rui Hachimura strained his left knee Thursday against Minnesota and didn't suit up against the Clippers, although coach JJ Redick said the Lakers are “optimistic” that Hachimura's injury isn't serious.

Reaves is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds while starting 53 games for the Lakers, who had won four straight and 10 of 12 heading into the second half of their back-to-back home set with the Timberwolves and the Clippers.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic played in both games of the back-to-back set despite their own nagging injury precautions.

More NBA news

Cavaliers' comeback win over Celtics give them confidence they can compete with defending champs2m read
Bol scores 25 points and Suns snap 3-game skid with 125-108 win over shorthanded Pelicans1m read
Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers
Coby White scores 24 points and Chicago Bulls top Raptors in overtime, 125-1151m read
Mitchell hits big 3, Herro scores 29 and Heat dig deep to top Pacers 125-1201m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME