Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits against 76ers with abdominal muscle strain
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Davis left the Lakers' game against Philadelphia on Tuesday in the first half with an abdominal muscle strain.
Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. Davis had four points in 10 minutes before he was hurt.
Davis averaged 26.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 41 games this season for the Lakers. He had 42 points and 23 points on Monday in a victory at Charlotte.
More NBA news
Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits against 76ers with abdominal muscle strain
Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey2m read
Wembanyama among the selections for NBA Rising Stars games, set for Feb. 14 at All-Star weekend1m read
Nobody is running away with NBA rookie of the year race yet, which is a change from most years3m read
NBA sets new dates for Spurs-Lakers and Bucks-Pelicans while rescheduling 7 other games as well