SportsBasketball

Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits against 76ers with abdominal muscle strain

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a...

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Guerschon Yabusele (28) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Davis left the Lakers' game against Philadelphia on Tuesday in the first half with an abdominal muscle strain.

Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. Davis had four points in 10 minutes before he was hurt.

Davis averaged 26.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 41 games this season for the Lakers. He had 42 points and 23 points on Monday in a victory at Charlotte.

More NBA news

Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits against 76ers with abdominal muscle strain
Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey2m read
Wembanyama among the selections for NBA Rising Stars games, set for Feb. 14 at All-Star weekend1m read
Nobody is running away with NBA rookie of the year race yet, which is a change from most years3m read
NBA sets new dates for Spurs-Lakers and Bucks-Pelicans while rescheduling 7 other games as well

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME