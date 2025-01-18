Anthony Davis late scratch from Lakers' lineup due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot
LOS ANGELES — Lakers center Anthony Davis missed only his third game this season after being a late scratch from the lineup before Friday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
Davis was downgraded to out 40 minutes before tipoff due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
The Lakers are 1-1 this season when Davis is unable to go. He missed the Nov. 6 game at Memphis due to a bruised left heel. A sprained left ankle kept him out Jan. 2 at Minnesota.
Davis is 11th in the league in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game and his 11.9 rebounds per game are fifth.
Jaxson Hayes got his third start of the season in Davis' place.
More NBA news
Anthony Davis late scratch from Lakers' lineup due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot
Zion Williamson has 24 points and 14 rebounds to power the Pelicans past the Jazz, 136-1231m read
Murray scores 30 points, Jokic has another triple-double to help Nuggets roll past Butler and Heat1m read
Morant sits for rematch against Spurs and becomes ineligible for NBA awards by missing 18th game
Jayson Tatum scores 30 as Celtics break out of shooting slump in 121-94 win over Magic1m read