Anthony Davis late scratch from Lakers' lineup due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot

LOS ANGELES — Lakers center Anthony Davis missed only his third game this season after being a late scratch from the lineup before Friday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Davis was downgraded to out 40 minutes before tipoff due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The Lakers are 1-1 this season when Davis is unable to go. He missed the Nov. 6 game at Memphis due to a bruised left heel. A sprained left ankle kept him out Jan. 2 at Minnesota.

Davis is 11th in the league in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game and his 11.9 rebounds per game are fifth.

Jaxson Hayes got his third start of the season in Davis' place.